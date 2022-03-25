The last time there was a graduating high school class at the Basilica School was 1986, the next year, it was scrapped due to declining enrollment. Now, school officials say that demand is up, and with that in mind they are adding grades 9 and 10 beginning in fall of 2023.
Grades 11 and 12 will join over the two subsequent years, said principal Robert Wright. The purposes for that are logistical, he said, so the school won’t have to hire so much new staff at once.
“When I came here in 2013, from the minute I arrived people were asking ‘please consider reopening the high school,’” Wright said.
The school has gone from a decline in enrollment dating back to the 1980s to a massive uptick in recent years. From 2013 to 2018, enrollment increased by 100% at the school, according to Wright. Asked what contributed to that surge, Wright cited an improving economy and growth in school choice. More students are attending on vouchers now than ever before, giving financial opportunity to a wider range of families.
“I attribute the rest of the success to my faculty,” Wright said. “We have a great ethos here. People want to be part of that, they want their kids in that sort of environment.”
The Basilica School will be working with William Horn Architecture, a local firm, to convert the old auditorium into a 17,500-square-foot academic facility for the incoming high school. It will include nine additional classrooms, a student lounge, library and office space.
“Everybody is looking for an alternative in terms of school choice. I went to a public school my whole life. I believe in public schools but I’m also a parent so I can appreciate having an option,” Wright said.
The new high school will offer dual enrollment and AP courses along with “the latest technology, and the most popular extracurricular activities, clubs and sports programs,” according to a press release.
The school expects about 180 students to be enrolled by the third year.
The Basilica School was the convergence of a number of separate schools that date back to the 19th century. Beginning in 1868, five Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary were sent from Montreal to Key West to open a girls school and form a convent. It was the first catholic school in the state, according to St. Mary’s online written history. That girls school was opened in an abandoned army barracks on the outskirts of town. The site of the modern-day school was bought in 1874 on an eight-acre parcel, and named The Convent of Mary Immaculate, later renamed Mary Immaculate High School, which ran until 1986. St. Francis Xavier School was opened to Black students in 1872 and ran until 1961.
St. Joseph’s School for boys ran from 1880 to 1961 and a school for Cuban girls ran from 1873 to 1878. Eventually, once segregation laws were lifted, all the schools were able to merge into one .
“Many parents, whether or not they deem themselves religious, want their children to possess faith-based values: charity, kindness, compassion and a solid work ethic,” Wright said in a press release. “They want them to be persons of high integrity, and so do we. The academic product and ethos that our students and families enjoy are rooted in the Gospel. We work hard to plant seeds of virtue in young people, and I am glad we’re taking the next step to continue nurturing the growth of those values through the critical teen years.”