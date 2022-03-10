Everglades National Park, once sprawling with several native mammals, including marsh rabbits, opossums and raccoons, has experienced numerous problems due to an unwanted guest: the Burmese python.
The invasive snake species, which averages 10 feet in length, has adapted quite well to their new home in South Florida.
With an estimated 300,000 snakes slithering through the park’s 1.5 million acres, scientists estimate that the reptiles are responsible for decimating 90% to 99% of the small mammal population, according to a Smithsonian Magazine report written in 2019.
The massive snakes also have the capability to strangle deer, alligators and birds.
In an attempt to stymie the snakes that are destroying the soul of the national park that holds a special place in the heart of many South Florida residents, a determined researcher from Daytona Beach is taking action.
Joseph Ceretta, assistant professor of aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide’s Daytona Beach campus, is the principal investigator of a new study taking place on state-owned land in the region to determine if unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as UASs or drones, could have the ability to detect the snakes at a higher rate than traditional methods.
Ceretta’s goal is to provide biologists, snake hunters and those responsible for managing the invasive species with a powerful detection tool so they can better manage the destructive and invasive snakes in the Everglades.
Embry-Riddle has partnered with Warren Community College in New Jersey for the initiative, which is part of an academic agreement between the schools.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, South Florida Water Management District and South Florida Wildlife Conservancy have enlisted their help in the war on the Burmese pythons.
Ceretta said that researchers from the University of Central Florida are experimenting with a near-infrared camera that overlooks the banks of a levee from the roadway into the marshes where the snakes reside, a method that has proved its potency. Visual survey methods have removed more Burmese pythons from Florida than any other methods used, and this is one method that has been used.
However, he noted one issue with this form of novel detection method.
“One of the problems we learned from them was the oblique angle of the camera, which is elevated in the back of a truck looking at the side of the bank of a levee. It’s possible that the obliqueness is causing the detection rate to not be as optimal as it could,” Ceretta said.
Ceretta believes that seeing the snakes from a different lens could result in increased detection rates of the predators, though.
“We think using UASs, which could fly over the site of the levees and look directly down with a much steeper camera angle with less obliqueness, could detect the snakes that are exposed at a much higher rate,” he said said.
Ceretta believes that his approach would likely provide a better detection angle, but didn’t offer any guarantees.
“We don’t know to what extent we could improve the detection rate, and that’s what we’re trying to do, to understand how a drone could increase that rate,” he said.
Ceretta said that he and his team have only had one opportunity to fly the drones, which took place in December 2021.
During the session, the group flew various drones from ranges of 5 to 100 feet in altitude while also testing multiple camera angles at different settings of wavelengths of light on the cameras.
The cameras used by both Ceretta and UCF are equipped with near-infrared lights, which cannot be detected by the human eyeball. Even high-tech cameras have an extremely difficult time detecting the snakes when they are not exposed, though.
“When the snakes are nesting or underground, they are not a very good detection tool,” he confirmed.
The Burmese pythons aren’t often willing to expose themselves in the South Florida sun, often electing to spend their time out of sight instead. The snakes rarely slide into view unless the temperature dips to around 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Once this happens, they are on top, sunning and exposed, either stretching or coiled, and are very likely to be observed by a drone,” Ceretta said.
Regardless of the weather, detecting the invasive snakes poses challenges, said Allyson Gantt, chief of communications and public affairs of the Everglades and Dry Tortugas National Parks.
“Burmese pythons use camouflage to hide from predators and prey. This makes their detection probability, or the likelihood of finding a Burmese python that is present, extremely small. Some estimates put the detection probability at less than 1%. This means for every 100 pythons present in an area you are searching, you may not even find one,” Gantt said.
Even then, other considerations must be factored in when flying UASs, Ceretta said.
“What most people don’t understand is that a drone is an aircraft flying in the natural environment, so there are a lot of factors that must be taken into consideration while operating one in the national airspace system for collecting data. So the safety of the environment and the risk that the drone can pose are all factors that we need to consider,” he said.
This is why drone use in national parks is highly restricted, according to Gantt.
Ceretta said that the U.S. Department of the Interior is responsible for setting rules and regulations for flying drones in national parks, and while it is not completely prohibited, researchers must go through an approval process to operate a UAS in that space.
“The intent of the policy is to manage that risk and benefit everyone who is using the national park system. It has to be in the best interest of the national park and everyone who is using that system,” he said.
The Embry-Riddle professor and principal investigator said there is no set timeline for proposing drone flights to track the pythons, as his team’s research is preliminary at this moment in time.
“Once we mature our processes and procedures and have the confidence that we can make a difference, we can seek an approval from the Department of the Interior to start detecting pythons in the national park,” Ceretta said.
Ceretta is holding out hope for his method, which he believes can aid snake hunters and biologists in the future.
“We think we’re going to make a contribution in increasing the detection rate, but at the same time we don’t want to add more risk to the environment,” he said.