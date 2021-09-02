This week and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national effort to reduce drunken driving.
In partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office will be out in force keeping an eye out for drunken or impaired drivers.
In the Keys, where there is one road in and one road out, and few alternatives to U.S. 1 when traveling any distance at all, drunken driving is a particularly dangerous activity. Add to that the large numbers of tourists and the large numbers of bars and restaurants in the Keys and drunken driving can be extremely dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office will also have all of its Marine Units out in force, patrolling Keys waters through the three-day weekend, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers. Large crowds are expected on the water as well as at marinas and boat ramps.
A reminder to mariners: Boating drunk can also land a person in jail.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, putting people in jail is not the goal, although deputies will if necessary. The goal is to prevent people from driving or boating while impaired. The Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help in attaining that goal — and keep the Florida Keys roadways and waters safe during the holiday period.
Law enforcement will be protecting the driving and boating public and stopping people who put others at risk.
To residents of and visitors to the Keys, make sure you designate a sober driver or call a taxi or a ride-sharing service if you plan to drink alcohol, Linhardt said.