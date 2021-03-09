It may have been fate that pushed Belle Jampol, lead singer of the Key West-based band Coconut Victrola, into the world of music and acting but it is talent that’s keeping her there.
Born and raised in Key West, Jampol got an early start from her father, Matthew “Matteo” Jampol, a classical Spanish guitarist, and mother, Penny Leo, one of the original founders of the local doo-wop delight, the Fabulous Spectrelles. Life at home was pretty lively between her parents and their artistic friends.
“I grew up around music, dance and acting,” the 25-year-old says. “For me it was incredible. I was surrounded by art all the time. For 25 years my mom was part of the original Fabulous Spectrelles and owned the CoffeeMill Dance Studio for 30 years. My dad was a classical guitarist. It wasn’t until I went to college that I found out other kids didn’t grow up that way.”
She started young in “Keys Kids,” part of the Key West Symphony. When the symphony did a show with big musical numbers, they recruited local children to perform alongside of them.
“That’s the stem of everything for me. I’ve been doing musicals since I was 2 years old. Since I was a baby, I just loved performing. A lot of that probably came from watching my mom and dad,” Jampol remembered.
From there, it was Key West High School musicals, then college, where she initially was a theater major. But that didn’t seem to fit at the time and she changed to focus on the more administrative side of the music business. After she graduated, Jampol came back to Key West, joined the Spectrelles and worked at Fury Water Adventures, saving up money for a two-month trip to Europe. That’s where the musical wind temporarily left her sails. She wasn’t sure what she wanted to do when she got home, wondering where her passions truly lay.
“It was the most lost I had ever felt,” she said, “When I was in Europe, I realized I wanted to be a singer. It was the only thing that made me feel I wasn’t lost.”
Returning home at the age of 23, Jampol headed for the local theaters, where she was soon cast as the lead in productions such as “Young Frankenstein,” “Hair” and “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” She left the Spectrelles at that point because their performing schedule clashed with the theater. But before that happened, Jampol met Jerrod Isaman, a well-respected local musician who had played with probably every band in town at one time or another. He and musical partner Megan Whedon were playing at Blue Heaven one night in 2019 when Jampol, an acquaintance of the two, joined in. They “really fit together,” Jampol said about the impromptu performance.
Isaman was leaving to go on tour but gave Jampol a list of songs and asked her to learn them by the time he got back. He had already been working on forming Coconut Victrola and saw Jampol as a natural lead singer. Their first show together was during Fantasy Fest 2019.
Since then, their repertoire and performance schedule has grown exponentially. Coconut Victrola is one of the musical bright spots in pandemic-censured Key West. While bars are open, going inside to hear live music has gotten riskier. As a result, many bar managers are booking duos or softer-sounding trios instead of the larger bands that usually grace local stages during the high season.
Coconut Victrola is a full-throttle band no matter if it is playing music from 1920s swing to 1950s rock to jazz. And it is playing outdoors, just the place many music lovers want to be right now. The band has three regular weekly gigs at Sunset Pier on Wednesdays, the Casa Marina Hotel on Fridays and the beach pavilion in front of Salute every Sunday. The spread-out, beach-chair-lugging crowd at Higgs Beach on Sundays grows larger every week.
You can see Jampol’s dancing chops when she is out front with Coconut Victrola. One moment she is grasping the microphone with one hand while the other is swirling, fingers gliding through the air in a graceful arc. The next moment she is shaking her hips and shoulders and you could swear you were watching an older Cuban woman dancing in the streets of Havana.
“Each genre brings out a different side of me,” she said about the wide musical range of the band. “I like being soft. But I like being angry, too.
“I like doing the gypsy jazz,” she continued, referring to the swing hits of the 1920s. “I feel my musical theater come out. I like the character I can be, mysterious.”
So, what’s going to happen when the Key West theaters reopen post-pandemic and directors come looking for Jampol to resume her stage career? That’s going to be tough, she says.
“I have to pick one and I never want to; the band or musicals. The band is definitely more important to me. I want us to be something one day, be at arenas where we can share our music,” she said. “My favorite thing about music is how it brings people together. In five years, I want to be on stage with Megan and Jarrod and look at how far we’ve come, look at our journey, our collaboration, instead of being out on my own.”