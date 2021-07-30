One of Key West’s best and most beloved local pilots made his final flight home on Wednesday.
Cletis “Hogan” Massingill, 88, died Sunday, July 18, at his home on Sugarloaf Key. On Wednesday, his body was taken from Dean Lopez Funeral Home to Key West International Airport, where friends and family gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye. He was treated to a celebratory firing of the water cannons by airport firetrucks.
His body was then placed into the Spottswood family plane and he was flown to his birth state of Tennessee, according to friends. Massingill had been the personal pilot of the Spottswood family for many years.
“He was a dear friend of our family,” Robert Spottswood said. “We were very confident in him and his abilities as a pilot. He was such a good pilot and we trusted our family with him.”
Fellow Key West pilot Sonny Knowles called him the “absolute best instrument pilot I’ve known.”
“He was unbelievable,” Knowles said. “He was my hero.”
Massingill was born in 1933, in Tazewell, Tennessee and was the second oldest of seven brothers. He joined the U.S. Navy as a teenager, serving during the Korean War as a submarine machinist. After leaving the Navy and while working with Civil Service, he had the honor of working on President Kennedy’s PT-109, according to his family.
Massingill used his GI Bill and took up flying. As a flight instructor with Island City Flying Service, he fell in love with the love of his life, Lois, after taking her up for her first flight lesson.
His love of flying took him to the skies, logging more than 45,000 flight hours throughout his career. He flew for commercial airlines Air Sunshine, Air Florida and Midway. Throughout his flying career, he flew and trained on multiple aircraft, with a few being the Convair 440, Beach 18, Cessna 206, Cessna Caravan, DC-3, 737, 727, DC-9 and MD80.
Massingill, chief pilot for the Key West Seaplane Service flying to Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, logged more flights than any other pilot in the history of flights out to Fort Jefferson, Knowles said. He twice landed on the water with engine failure without any injuries or casualties.
In the course of his flying career, he was hijacked twice to Cuba and returned safe and unharmed. With amazing good health, he was able to continue flying and instructing students up until a few days before he passed.
Massingill earned the nickname “Hogan” in the early 1970s due to his uncanny likeness to actor Bob Crane, who played the character Hogan on the TV show “Hogan’s Heroes.”