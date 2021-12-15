A hit novel written by an all-star of South Florida journalism and literature is getting made into a show on the small screen by the streaming service Apple TV+ with actor Vince Vaughn of “Swingers” and “Wedding Crashers” fame in the leading role.
Carl Hiaasen’s “Bad Monkey,” which came out in 2013, is a humorous telling of a dark tale of greed, corruption and environmental degradation. Hiaasen spent years as a columnist for the Miami Herald, announcing his retirement from the paper earlier this year. He formerly had a house on Lower Matecumbe Key.
The novel’s lead character, Andrew Yancy, is a disgraced cop on suspension, tasked with transporting a severed human arm found in Keys waters to Dade County police, and in the process gets sucked into a much-larger series of Floridian hijinks.
By one reader’s interpretation, Vaughn is the ideal actor for the role of Yancy.
“The show is gonna be very funny,” said Florida Keys film commissioner Chad Newman. “The book is hysterical. The main lead is Vince Vaughn. When I read the book, it’s like, I can just see him playing this character.”
Adding to the show’s comedic potential is the fact that it is being written by Bill Lawrence, co-creator of Apple’s flagship comedy “Ted Lasso” about a down-home Southern football coach hired to run a British soccer team.
Apple has signed on to 10 episodes of “Bad Monkey” initially, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Shooting is expected to begin in 2022 on location in the Keys, Newman said. Newman said he is in contact with the show’s producers but could not discuss the details of those conversations at this time. Asked if there were specific Keys locations that were going to be used as scenes, he said it’s too soon to tell, but pointed out that the novel takes place mostly in Key West, Miami and the Bahamas. He said locations up and down the Keys are being considered.
Per the Reporter, some other actors who have signed on to “Bad Monkey” include Michelle Monaghan, who played the female lead Maggie Hart in the first season of the HBO crime-noir “True Detective” as well as British actress Jodie Turner-Smith of the miniseries “Anne Boleyn” and Meredith Hagner of the HBO series “Search Party.”
Newman also said that because of the lack of film infrastructure in the Keys, many of the interior scenes for shows set here are shot on indoor sound stages. He said shooting in a location such as Key West is especially difficult because of the amount of ambient noise the city usually has, such as passing scooters and motorcycles and low-flying planes.
Some Keys locations have tapped into their fame as locations used in hit films, such as the Caribbean Club being used for exterior scenes in the Humphrey Bogart film “Key Largo.” Newman said that many scenes in these films use sound stages for their interior scenes.
“The old films especially. If you watch ‘Key Largo,’ it’s pretty apparent that it’s on a sound stage,” Newman said. “Nowadays they like to shoot on location a lot but even so a lot of the interiors (are on sound stages).”
In a way, the Keys are not exactly “film friendly,” Newman said. Housing for cast and crew is another issue in an area where hotels and house rentals are among the most expensive in the country.
Newman does not expect significant disruptions for locals due to filming. Some jobs, such as production assistant and film extra, may be given to Keys residents. But most of the more technical jobs will be filled by people from Miami and Los Angeles.
Overall, Newman believes “Bad Monkey” will be a net positive for the Keys.
“The big thing I want to get out is this is gonna be great for us,” he said.
According to Newman, the first season of the Netflix show “Bloodline,” shot primarily in Islamorada, resulted in $60 million in economic impact in the Keys, and other productions have had a similar effect.
“Bad Monkey” is currently in pre-production, according to IMDb.