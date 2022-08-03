stuart woods

New York Times-bestselling author Stuart Woods, who spent time each year at his home in Key West, died July 22. He was 84.

 Photo by Jeanmarie Woods

Stuart Woods, the No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author of more than 90 novels, including more than 75 books featuring his larger-than-life, detective-turned-lawyer-investigator Stone Barrington, died peacefully in his sleep at his Connecticut home on July 22. He was 84.

He had an outsized personality, craved adventure and gloried in the thrill of life, according to Katie Grinch, associate director of publicity with Putnam Publicity for Penguin Random House. He spent time each year at his homes in Key West, Santa Fe and Mount Desert Island, Maine.