Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster will propose hiring a full-time parks and recreation director during the next commission meeting to better manage Harry Harris Park, a county-owned park with a swimming lagoon, pavilions, showers, a boat ramp, barbecue areas and sports facilities in Key Largo.
“It’s all about cost recovery and we are missing the ball when it comes to use of our parks. There should be a play-to-pay fee for non-county residents and not just on weekends and not just during season,” Forster said in a virtual meeting with the Tavernier community.
The added fees would help to pay for the director’s position as well as code compliance staff at the popular boat launch and beach park, he said.
“We need to look at our fees. [The boat launch] should be $20 for each way, in and out. Code officers can help manage visitors and write citations. There has to be rules and regulations to help us manage the park,” Forster said.
Harry Harris residents requested that the park be restored to conditions prior to Sept. 10, 2017, when Hurricane Irma claimed “no parking” signs along the Beach Road fence and eroded Wilkinson’s Point.
“With the help of code enforcement, they wouldn’t have to call the Sheriff’s Office. That’s one thing I’m working on,” Forster said.
He was referring to Valentine’s Day weekend when park staff closed access to the park after it reached maximum capacity of 300 people, which angered a few visitors and prompted four phone calls to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Tavernier Community Association director Scott Papp requested that a boat trailer size and limit be implemented.
“It seems on a busy weekend, it turns into a parking lot, not a park,” he said. “Sometime last year, the number of boat trailers has increased from about 20 to somewhere between 60 boats and trailers — and they’re longer trailers. It’s way overuse. We’d like to see it restored to the limited use. The restriction on the length of boats hasn’t been enforced and the occupancy level has been ignored. It’s scattershot and chaotic care of the park. It’s unfocused leadership.”
Hammer Point resident Burke Cannon also requested that the bike path striping and pot holes along Burton Drive, which leads to the park, be fixed.
The Ocean Pointe Suites at Key Largo guard station near Burton Drive is in the process of being moved further into the property and drainage issues on nearby Beach Road will be addressed, according to Forster.
In other park news, the Monroe County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which makes recommendations for improvements, additional facilities and programs to the county, has recommended installing pickleball courts at Key Largo Community Park “Tract E,” or the southwest parcel across the street on St. Croix Street.
“The lighting in the parking lot has been delayed. Now the delay is due to the supply,” said Jim “Doc” Boilini, who was re-appointed to the advisory board.
“The lighting is in the works now. The vendor has been selected, but it’s going to take a little longer. The county is going for an RFP [request for proposal] for a design for permanent pickleball courts where the [affordable] housing [project] was opposed. They were looking at six [courts] but we need eight to 10, at least. The county pledged to involve the pickleball players during the process.”
Sod leftover from the ball parks at Harry Harris Field and Key Largo Community Park has been installed at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, according to Boilini.
Monroe County is seeking a request for bids to build a bathroom/multifunctional building at Rowell’s that ties into the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail.