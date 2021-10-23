Like it or not, bikes are here to stay in Key West. They are part of how most get around. Due to the size of the island, available space is a commodity, besides it’s great exercise and great for the environment, too.
Not surprisingly, the city recently hired Ryan Stachurski as its Multimodal Transportation Coordinator.
Stachurski is well known as a local advocate for biking and has been involved in many biking events. He even helped in developing the Key West Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.
“I love cycling in general, and really cycling in Key West. I moved here five or six years ago and one of the deciding factors was the ability to get around easily by bicycle. It is a great place to ride. It’s comfortable for people of all levels in some places, while in other areas in the city it could be improved as an alternative to getting around in a single occupancy vehicle,” said Stachurski.
Stachurski said he is not coming in with a specific agenda.
“There are a number of smaller issues. Some of it is perception, and some of it is ensuring that when projects happen that the complete streets (plan) is deployed, and ensuring that continues. Also, I will be following up on people’s concerns. I think education is important as well, especially in Key West as we have such a changing population. There’s always an opportunity to improve infrastructure that will help encourage good behavior, but there’s lots of educational things that can be done as well. “
The appointment also comes at a crucial time with the Florida Department of Transportation having finished the installation of the five new HAWK crosswalk signals along North Roosevelt Boulevard with the signal beacons now fully operational.
“As a citizen here, when you were crossing an intersection before the HAWK system was installed, I personally see an improved interaction between cyclists and drivers crossing those intersections. I think we will see a much safer environment because of them,” said Stachurski.
Key West Police have put out a call to motorists to be aware of the meaning of the signals. Motorists are reminded that as a vehicle approaches the marked intersections, a blinking yellow light means a pedestrian has pressed the button in order to cross, it will then turn to solid yellow, then red. By law, traffic must stop at the red lights. After that, they will begin blinking red. Police also remind motorists that once a pedestrian has crossed and the lights are no longer solid red, then and only then is it legal to proceed through the intersection.
Stachurski will not be dealing with just bicycles, but many other types of transportation, from shuttles, pedicabs, public transit, hotel shuttles and others, all while adhering to and improving the City of Key West Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.
Key West is also home to many bike paths, including the Higgs Beach Connector Route, the Whitehead Street Bikeway, East Perimeter Trail and, for real adventurers, the Stock Island Loop.
For information about the Key West Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, visit https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/696/Bicycle-Pedestrian-Master-Plan