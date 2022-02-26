The City of Key West formally recognized the month of February as Black History Month with a proclamation at the City Commission’s Feb. 15 meeting that said the month is “a time to reflect on the many contributions made by African Americans to the country and to Key West’s economic, artistic, cultural, spiritual, educational and political development.”
Black History Month has been celebrated nationally for decades and, according to the proclamation, grew out of Negro History Week, which was started in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, whose district encompasses the city’s historically Black Bahama Village neighborhood, presented the proclamation to Pastor Denise McLeod of Trinity Presbyterian Church, one of the city’s historically Black churches. Lopez said some of the most revered Black history celebrations in the city have taken place at Trinity.
“I look forward to that day when we don’t have to have a month, a week, a day to celebrate any segment of our community,” Lopez said. “I look forward to that day when it’s all included instead of excluded and challenged.”
Monroe Holloway, an executive assistant to Mayor Teri Johnston, grew up in Key West and has lived in the city for the past 10 years after a stint in Tallahassee. Holloway runs the Southernmost Walking Tour, which offers one walkthrough of Key West history and another of the city’s Black history. Holloway said Key West has a unique place in African American history, but that history oftentimes goes unnoticed.
“Yes, I would say that the City of Key West and Monroe County in general has a very rich African American heritage and it goes back to the end of the Civil War,” Holloway said. “Key West played a pivotal role in several institutions in the South and Florida. A key example is the Douglass School. It was one of the premier and most populated schools after the implementation of the schools system in the United States.”
Much of the development of the island’s infrastructure and economy was thanks to Bahamians and afro-Cubans, Holloway said. Despite that contribution, “it goes largely unnoticed.”
“I think a lot of it is happening because a lot of folks are transient and they don’t understand the depth of the history Monroe County has,” Holloway said. “We haven’t done a great job in preserving that part of our history. We do well in preserving homes and the wrecker’s (history). We don’t do enough to promote the history of the African American experience.”
As far as what can be done to improve on that, Lopez said having open dialogue at the governmental and societal levels would be a step in the right direction.
“One of the things that bothers me the most is when someone says they can’t see color. When they say that, what you’re saying is you can’t see me,” Lopez said. “I think those racial and cultural differences are not something we need to continue to separate. They’re things that should be celebrated and learned from.”
Early African American history in Florida
Through the cultural, economic and other contributions the Black community has made to Florida and Key West, the history of race in America is one that is fraught with brutality and exploitation. Florida is no exception.
Cori Convertito, curator at the Key West Art & Historical Society, has given presentations on the city’s Black history. Her presentation reads that the Spanish had different institutions in slavery than other European nations. The Spanish granted certain protections to enslaved peoples and had provisions for how slaves could become free. Over time, Florida became a refuge for free Blacks and runaway slaves on the condition that they practiced Catholicism, the presentation reads.
The island now known as Key West had its first permanent settlement by 1822. By 1828, white Floridians were making efforts to keep the population of free Blacks to a minimum. The Florida Act of 1828 made it illegal for a Black person or persons with partial African heritage to migrate into the state, unless they were under contract with ships or vessels. Still, Key West contained a sizable Black population from its beginnings. Census data from 1830 had a white population of 368, 83 free Blacks and 66 total slaves in the city.
Once Florida became a state in 1845, its Black population was set to increase. The U.S. government set out to build Fort Jefferson and Fort Taylor to defend the strategically-located island. Getting white laborers to work in the poor conditions and brutal heat in the summer months was difficult. Slave labor was employed to alleviate the issue, and the city’s Black population began to increase.
“The heat, disease, the pay was not very good and white laborers could make money doing other jobs in more temperate climates and that was not a luxury here,” Convertito said. “Fort Jefferson, it was hard to get food. I can’t imagine that it would have been an easy life.”
Key West, at the time, was the only permanent settlement in the Florida Keys, and a main component of its economy was maritime industries. Convertito said Black Bahamians and Black Cubans were essential to the success of these industries.
Key West was in a unique position during the Civil War. Unlike the rest of Florida, which seceded from the Union, Key West was kept out of the Confederacy since the Union had such a significant military presence in the city.
“Because of that, they allowed for local merchants to keep open trade lines to bring their wares up to the northern cities,” Convertito said.
Whereas other ports were restricted due to the war, trade with Key West continued at a high rate. Once the war ended, ceasing the legal practice of slavery in the U.S., there was a huge demand for workers to come to Key West due to the economy staying strong during the war, which left the rest of the South devastated. Many Black Bahamians already had the needed skillset to work in areas such as wrecking, sponging and fishing, and they brought those skills to Key West. Cubans came having worked in cigar factories and similarly brought those skills with them.
Convertito said the Black population was “relegated geographically” to the area that is now Bahama Village and the waterfront.
“Key West was booming,” Convertito said. “We were the largest city in Florida by the 1880s. We were also the most cosmopolitan city. There was work available for this influx.”
Census data from 1885 showed Key West to have a population of 13,558. Nearly 5,000 — 4,871 to be exact — had been born within Florida, while 4,410 had been born in Cuba and 3,260 had been born in the Bahamas.
In some areas of the South, there were attempts to subvert the Emancipation Proclamation and continue the practice of slavery illegally. Key West today bears a relic of those attempts, in the form of the African Cemetery at Higgs Beach.
In 1860, three illegal slave ships were intercepted by the U.S. Navy and taken to Key West. The city’s residents were appalled by the treatment of the Africans onboard and attempted to provide food and shelter for nearly 1,500 of them on the ships, according to the Mel Fisher Museum. However, hundreds of the Africans died and were buried at Higgs Beach. The site was rediscovered in the early 2000s by a team of scientists using radar technology and added to the National Register of Historic Places.
After emancipation, Black people in the South were able to have more control over carving out their own identity and from the beginning, churches and schools played a pivotal role in that.
“Two of the things they prided themselves on was establishing churches and schools,” Convertito said. “The only thing they could do to improve their quality of life after the civil war was to get educated.”
The Douglass School was opened in Key West in 1870, named after the famed orator Frederick Douglass.
The era of Jim Crow
The abolition of slavery was a monumental moment in the history of race in America, but it by no means meant that equality had been achieved. Southern states passed Jim Crow laws and began to enforce racial segregation in everything from education to water fountains.
“Florida had some of the strictest Jim Crow laws in the south. Key West came under the same rules as the rest of Florida. How well they enforced them was another question,” said Monroe County Historian Emeritus Tom Hambright.
Though by some descriptions, Key West was not as stringent around segregation as other parts of the South. But that did not mean that racism didn’t exist.
Exemplary of that is an incident that took place in 1921. A man named Manuel Cabeza, who was born in the Spanish Canary Islands, began an intimate relationship with a Black woman.
According to an account by the South Florida historian Stuart McIver, writing in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Cabeza ran a business called the Red Rooster on Thomas Street, which doubled as a coffee shop and sporting club and a speakeasy when the sun went down, due to the serving of alcohol being illegal at the time. Rumrunning from Cuba gave a boost to Key West’s economy and gave birth to a lawless underground world of unsanctioned bars and gambling dens.
“The Key West of the 1920s was a tolerant, live-and-let-live-town. Still, it was a long way south of the Mason-Dixon Line, and there were a few taboos lurking in the tropical shadows,” McIver wrote. By McIver’s description, two people of different races might be able to safely have a discreet fling, but to live openly together brought the attention of the town’s bigots.
A local group of Ku Klux Klan members, dressed in hoods, pulled Cabeza from his house on Dec. 23, 1921 and brought him to the edge of the city where they whipped him and then tarred and feathered him. Cabeza responded by murdering one of the assailants who he recognized the next day. He was arrested, but the unit of Marines guarding his cell were sent home for Christmas and a group of Klansmen took him from the cell and hanged him from a palm tree near East Martello Tower. No one was charged in his death. A grand jury announced that Cabeza’s actions had led to the lynching due to him “living with a Negro woman,” according to McIver.
Throughout much of the South during segregation, Black schools were not given the same resources as their white counterparts. There were fewer of them, and they received less public funding. The Douglass School was an exception to that.
“The school had quite a record of distinguished graduates,” Hambright said.
Convertito said some star educators came to the Douglass School from the Bahamas and St. Augustine areas. A dedicated team of teachers gave the school a strong reputation.
“They had access to an excellent education,” Convertito said. “It was just the dedication and placing that high value on education. Tom’s right, it was, in some ways, more successful than the white high schools here.”
Lopez was a student at Douglass when the process of desegregation began. He said he was 13 or 14 when the school was closed and all of Key West’s students were sent into integrated schools. Lopez recalls that process as very sudden.
“One spring, the schools closed and the next fall, they reopened and they were integrated,” he said.
Charles Major Sr., president of the Key West NAACP branch, worked out a plan with Monroe County Schools to integrate, Hambright said.
“He had good standing in the Black and white community. They had some minor incidents, some Miami people who tried to create an incident here. It was part of the state-mandated school closing from the Supreme Court ruling,” Hambright said, referring to the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education, which was ruled on in 1954. Keys schools were integrated a decade later.
Lopez said the “overall feeling was that it was a positive move.” But there was much left to be desired by the hasty process in which the schools integrated.
“It’s so foreign to so many people now,” Lopez said. “We never completed the job of having the whole conversation on race.”
Lopez recalls being taught by Phyllis Allen, who became a well-known Keys educator, in one of her first classes when she began at Douglass. Allen went on to become an assistant principal, principal of Gerald Adams School and an assistant superintendent.
“She was instrumental in so many advanced programs,” Lopez said.
Lopez recalls there were “issues from time to time” but nothing on the level of what one could see on TV.
“But certainly, there were periodic scuffles and most of it was a white student called a Black student the N-word. Or the Black student mistook the intentions of a white student,” Lopez said.
Lopez recalls some specific incidents that sparked major media attention. There was a sit-in protest at Key West High School in 1970 to protest the disparate treatment of some Black students, and a demand that a Black history class be taught.
Lopez also recalls that in 1972, some white students walked out of a Black history assembly. Then, the school held another assembly called “Americanism” which a group of Black students walked out of. Thus began some racial tension at the school.
“Finally, one day a Black young man and a white young man got in a fight (pretty common at the time). However, this time it escalated into a full-scale rumble in what was at the time, the new ‘J’ wing. It grew and spilled over into the city at large,” Lopez wrote in a text. It escalated into a city-wide riot. Lopez recalls being interviewed several times by Stan Windhorn and Wright Langley of the Miami Herald amidst the incident.
Lopez and several other students were appointed to a committee to mediate the issues that sparked the riot by then-Gov. Reubin Askew. The next year was the first time Lopez ran for any form of government when the student body voted on who would represent them in solving such issues with the School Board.
The current moment
Some have described the events of recent history in America as a time of racial reckoning. Between national anthem protests by superstars of professional sports and widespread protests over police brutality against people of color, race has been pushed back into the forefront of the national discourse in the last few years, with demands for change.
Key West has undoubtedly changed in some ways over time. The city has felt the same economic forces that have displaced the heart of many communities in cities all over the world. As inequality rises and the cost of living skyrockets, desirable cities such as Key West have been taken over more and more by tourists and the wealthy, many of whom use housing as second homes. Bahama Village, notably, has been subjected to the forces of gentrification. It has led to the redevelopment of abandoned sites to become hot-button issues in the community.
At a recent meeting between city officials and residents on what should become of the former Diesel Plant in Bahama Village, some of those concerns were aired. Kawana Staffney, who grew up in Bahama Village and runs the Bahama Village Music Program, said whatever becomes of the site, it needs to be something that will benefit the community, not turn a profit for some developer.
“It has to be for this community,” Staffney said. “We are getting edged out and it’s enough. I get it, make money, make money, make money but I’m sorry, the city is making money in other instances. At some point, the community has to come first. We live here, we’re not just coming down for the weekend, we’re not coming down for three months. We live here, we want to stay here. This is where we came. This is where we want to survive, this is where we want to raise our kids.”
When asked if he would describe that gentrification and displacement as a legitimate occurrence, Lopez said “the short answer is to respond with a nod to your question.”
“I know there have been efforts to try and stave off some of the gentrification but those efforts actually created more gentrification anyway,” he said.
Some of those efforts have included a city land trust that purchased homes and then leased them back to the family occupying them, a model of which Lopez was not a fan. He said he was more supportive of building homes and leasing them at an affordable rate for families to use as a stepping-stone to homeownership.
Roosevelt Sands Jr., 91, who was born and raised in Bahama Village and has served on the Board of Directors for the Key West Housing Authority for more than 50 years, has recognized the change in the city as well.
“I enjoyed Key West the way it was many years ago,” Sands said. “It’s unfortunate but a lot of that is just gone.”
What Sands misses the most is how few places there are to fish freely in the city now. He recalls a time when one could cast a line at the Southernmost Point. Back then, fishermen would clean fish on the spot at the Southernmost Point.
“At the end of the day, you could go in there and catch fish and feed the family,” Sands said.
He also recalls there being much less traffic in Key West in the past, giving it more of a small-town feel that he enjoyed. He remembers a sign that used to stand in Key West.
“It said something like, this is a small community, we don’t have children to spare so drive carefully,” he said. “That’s something that stuck with me. The fact that it was small, quiet, very few automobiles. That’s what I thought was wonderful.”
Sands graduated from Douglass High School in 1949 before going to college at Florida A&M University for two years, only to leave school to join the U.S. Army.
Sands’ family goes back at least three generations in Key West. Asked if his forefathers had anything to say about the changing feel of Key West, Sands said, “I’m pretty sure most of them thought the same things I have.”
“I was born during the Depression. I remember my dad talking about times where he’d go fishing and just catch one fish but he had to come home just to feed his family,” Sands said.
Holloway said the African American history of Key West might not get the attention it deserves for socio-economic reasons, and because there “isn’t a stable organization to carry that light. He said he would like to see some of those individuals and institutions that were influential in the Black history of Key West get more focus.”
Convertito said looking back on the current moment, people may see a renewed dedication to equality.
“I think we’re kind of at one of these flashpoints. There’s a big push nation-wide to make sure that there’s equal representation of all our cultures and include parts of our history that have not been visible,” she said.
She said she’s glad for that renewed push. It is warranted, especially in Key West.
“I think every industry in Key West was in some way, shape or form, made on the labor of people of color.”