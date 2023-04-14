southernmost air spectacular

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Demonstration Squadron performs a flyover Duval Street on Thursday morning as part of the Naval Air Station Key West 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular. The first of two free shows begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, with the Blue Angels taking to the skies at 2:30 p.m.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

Aviation aficionados can view the dynamic flying of the U.S. Navy’s elite Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron as well as other military and civilian professionals Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, during the Southernmost Air Spectacular.

southernmost air spectacular

Presented by Naval Air Station Key West and held in the skies above the Lower Florida Keys, the 2023 show is themed “200 Years of the Navy in Key West.” The theme commemorates Comm. David Porter’s 1823 arrival and construction of the first U.S. Navy buildings on the island. Today Naval Air Station Key West is the Navy’s premier air-to-air combat training station.