As an annual tradition, veteran Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube trades in the open seas to camp in Ocala during the Thanksgiving holiday. This year may be different, though. Dube won’t have to rush back for work due to retirement.
Using up remaining vacation time throughout the month, Dube said he’s “easing into retirement,” spending time with his feet up and his dogs on his lap.
His official retirement date is Nov. 30, but his last day in the office was Friday, Nov. 5.
“I was in the police academy when I was 21 years old. I started with the Florida Marine Patrol (a precursor to the FWC) in 1989. The academy was tough, learning all criminal statutes and wildlife laws as well.”
Dube said he’s looking forward to this new chapter in his life.
“Thirty-two years out on a boat takes a toll on you,” he said. “As long as you love what you’re doing, it’s not bad. It’s been a good ride for me.”
Dube said he looks forward to spending more time fishing and hunting.
“I go hunting in Illinois. I’ve gone for duck, geese, but I’ve never killed a deer,” he said, but not on account of his marksmanship. Deer may only be hunted by bow and arrow in the county where he hunts and must be within 25 feet, he said. It’s difficult, he said.
Serving as his home’s horticulturist is also on the agenda.
“I’ll be spending more time in the yard,” he said. “Brown and Crebbin (landscape architects) designed the yard a while back and I try to keep up with it,” he said. “I also plan to travel more and I may rejoin the softball team.”
Dube, between navigating the deep blue, protecting marine resources and catching the bad guys, is also the local spokesman for the FWC. In 1999, when the Florida Marine Patrol merged with the Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission and other office as the newly named FWC, Dube integrated into the community and educated residents and visitors at seafood festivals, boat shows, schools and other public events of the agency change, lobster rules and fishery laws.
Dube became the face of the FWC in Monroe County for many schoolchildren as well as the local media. He’s also been a mentor to new officers.
“Bobby has been a constant presence for all Upper Keys officers and supervisors,” said FWC Officer Jason Rafter. “We’re going to miss tapping into his work experiences, his calm demeanor and the camaraderie he brought onboard when he was on duty.”
Capt. David Dipre said, “He has been a mentor, teacher, friend, advisor and counselor. His experience, after 33 years, cannot be replaced by a handful of new officers. FWC is very sad to be losing such a capable, competent officer, and such an outstanding public information officer.”
Dube’s career has spanned just about every aspect of working for the FWC. He’s been a field training officer and served on the FWC honor guard, the Special Response Team (SWAT), Dive Team, Special Operations Group, Disaster Response Team and the Resource Protection Unit, which is an undercover/plainclothes team that looks for poachers.
“When I was young, we didn’t have as many go-fast boats out on the water,” the 54-year old said. “Now there are boats with five or six 350’s on the back of them and the electronics are a lot more advanced. Far less people run aground these days. A lot more people know where the fishing holes are, which may not be as good for conservation.”
Dube is humbled when reflecting on his career.
“I just want to thank the community for their support, and not just for me but for FWC,” he said. “This is a wonderful community and I’m fortunate to have made my career here.”
He will celebrate his accomplished career after the holidays with his wife, family and friends.