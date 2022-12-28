Body found on Wisteria Island Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The body of an adult male was found dead on Wisteria Island on Christmas morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.Identification is pending notification of next of kin, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.The man was found around 10:30 a.m. by a passing boater, who notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard then notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.There were no obvious signs of foul play, Linhardt said, adding autopsy results are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monroe County Coast Guard Law Sheriff Boater Office Wisteria Island Adam Linhardt Recommended for you Trending Now FBI raids Geiger Key home Elba Margarita Ramirez Congress approves funding for major Keys infrastructure project How to build a university unafraid of true intellectual diversity Santa Clara renovations continue Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions