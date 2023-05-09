Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) scientists have successfully located and documented a bonefish spawning site in local waters, a critical step in assisting with the conservation of the highly coveted gamefish that is making a comeback after years of serious declines.
The discovery of what scientists call “pre-spawning aggregations” (PSA) is the culmination of a years-long search that used acoustic telemetry and the knowledge of veteran fishing guides, according to BTT.
“This is a major discovery for the Florida Keys fishery,” BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie said. “BTT has previously identified PSAs in several other countries, but Florida sites remained elusive — until now. By locating this PSA, our scientists will be able to learn more about where and how bonefish spawn in the Florida Keys, which is information critical to the sustained recovery of the population.”
During the course of the 2022-23 bonefish spawning season, which spans from October to April, BTT Florida Keys Initiative Manager Ross Boucek and his team tracked 67 fish and logged more than 94,000 detections. Many of these detections were in the area where BTT research during the 2021-22 season and fishing guide reports indicated a likely PSA. Fourteen bonefish detected at the suspected PSA site had been tagged at distant flats, including two fish tagged 55 miles away.
The tags, which are about the size of an AA battery, are surgically implanted into the abdomen of the fish, Boucek told the Florida Keys Free Press in September 2021.
The tags interact with listening devices that scientists have planted throughout the Keys. This study was the first to put a new type of tag to use, which measures maximum depth and the time that a fish swam to that depth, Boucek said.
“From what we know from our work in the Bahamas, they live in 3 feet to 6 inches of water 10 months out of the year,” Boucek said previously. “Then, when they go to spawn, they swim down to depths of a couple hundred feet.”
Before they make that jump to hundred-foot depths, bonefish as well as tarpon form PSAs, where they swim in a massive ball for about a day to get “their hormones right and get everything ready to make the leap,” he explained. These balls of fish could be vulnerable to being hit by passing boaters and other pressures, so learning their locations are important to the species’ long-term survival.
The newly discovered Keys PSA comprises approximately 2,000 to 5,000 fish and is located 3 to 4 miles offshore along a reef, according to BTT. Previously documented PSAs in the Bahamas and Belize were located in nearshore waters.
“It is encouraging to see that our bonefish population in Florida has recovered to a point now where big spawning aggregations can form,” Boucek said last week. “It’s our job to make sure that these fish can keep spawning for years to come. We can do this by protecting the habitats that support these aggregations, reducing human stresses from boat traffic and other on-water activities that could disrupt their spawn and most importantly improving water quality.
“Harmful contaminants in the water have been shown to affect fish reproduction. We will continue to let science lead the way by determining what actions need to happen to keep bonefish spawning safe and happy.”
At the site, BTT scientists also observed bonefish gulping air at the surface. Previous research shows that bonefish engage in this behavior before spawning to fill their swim bladders. At night, the fish dive hundreds of feet and rapidly ascend to the surface. The sudden change in pressure during the ascent makes their swim bladders expand, enabling the bonefish to release their eggs and sperm.
After fertilization takes place, the hatched larvae drift in the ocean’s currents before settling in shallow sand- or mud-bottom bays, where they develop into juvenile bonefish.
“As a Keys fishing guide for 53 years, with a science background, I took bonefish for granted — they were what I fished for every day,” said Capt. Rick Ruoff, member of the BTT Board of Directors. “I thought that I knew all about the resource, until the population crashed. I discovered neither I, nor anyone else, knew where or how bonefish spawned — a major gap in our knowledge.
“BTT has come up with the amazing science to determine the dynamics of bonefish spawning. It has been a great lesson to me that we have located this missing piece of the puzzle. To have a healthy population and management goals, you have to understand all aspects of your resource. I am so proud to be part of the BTT science effort that has unraveled these bonefish mysteries and will witness their rebound.”
Between 1990 and about 2010, numbers of bonefish as well as tarpon, dwindled by about 80%, Boucek said previously, with bigger fish becoming rarer. The reasons for that are currently being studied. In recent years, there’s been an uptick in the bonefish and tarpon numbers, Boucek said. That could have to do with Monroe County’s years-long process of switching from septic tanks to a sewer system that relieved some pressure on juvenile fish, he said.