Dixon and bonefish

Capt. Paul Dixon releases a bonefish. Dixon has been selected to receive the Lefty Kreh Award for Lifetime Achievement in Conservation, which is the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s highest honor.

 Photos provided

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will honor fishing guide Capt. Paul Dixon and angler Andy Mill, both denizens of Florida Keys fishing grounds, during the organization’s annual awards ceremony in New York City on Oct. 6.

“Paul Dixon and Andy Mill are legends on the flats and in BTT’s history,” said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. “Their rise in the sport paralleled our founding and early growth as a conservation organization, and they were with us every step of the way, sharing their spotlight to highlight our mission and inspire others to join our ranks. We’re grateful to have this opportunity to recognize their many contributions to our success.”

Mill with fly

A former Olympic skier, Andy Mill is considered one of the nation’s best tarpon fly anglers. BTT will honor Mill with the Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award, which is presented annually to those who advance saltwater conservation through writing, entertainment and media outreach.