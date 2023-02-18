A group live-aboard boaters is trying to secure state permission to keep nearly a dozen homemade buoys in place that are protecting a seagrass flat near Boot Key Harbor.

The flat in the center of the harbor ranges from a few inches deep to about 2 feet deep at high tide, according to Peggy Stafford, who lives on a boat in Boot Key Harbor and was part of the group that placed the buoys there.

tohara@keysnews.com