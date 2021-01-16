After 13 years of being pushed from building to building, the Key West chapter of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area is moving into a permanent home.
This Tuesday, Jan. 19, is the official move-in day, when club kids and staffers will leave their current classroom location in the Monroe County-owned Reynolds School for a newly renovated building inside Bayview Park. The building, two side-by-side structures joined by a breeze way, will provide a permanent space for the afterschool and summer Boys & Girls Clubs participants, something they haven’t had in a long time.
“I’ve been here 19 years,” Assistant Executive Director Sue Archer said about her tenure with the organization. “We’ve moved five times in that time.”
“They’ve moved all over. That’s why everybody is pretty excited about having a permanent place,” said Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Director Judy Leggett. “Just to have something consistent provides huge security for [the kids].”
It’s actually a homecoming, or as Archer put it, a “full circle.” The Key West chapter of the Boys & Girls Club had occupied the building previously, somewhere around 2002. It was pushed out of there because it was falling down. The club had already been forced to move out of the former May Sands School to make way for Monroe Association for Remarkable Citizens’ MARC House. After the first Bayview Park occupancy, the club moved to the empty gym behind the former Glynn Archer Elementary School building but had to leave there a few years later when the city decided to turn the former school building into the new city hall.
“The shower heads and faucets were still on the walls,” Archer remembers about the Glynn Archer gym shower room that served as the club’s Key West headquarters. “The kids made wreaths and hung them there at Christmas.”
Even when the club was previously in the Bayview Park building, it was in pretty bad shape. There was no air conditioning and the old-fashioned louvered windows didn’t offer much of a breeze. When it rained, Archer remembered, water used to come up through the floor. After the club moved out, the city used it to store maintenance equipment.
But it’s a much different building now. The two concrete structures have air conditioning, new roofs and a covered breezeway between them. The outdoor area where the kids eat is covered, too. Inside, there are classrooms, staff and kids’ bathrooms, an office and a multipurpose room.
“It’s a great location: right in the middle of a park and next to a ballfield,” said Mayor Teri Johnston, who toured the building on Wednesday. “It’s beautiful.”
“Some of the kids have seen it. They are so excited,” Archer said.
Funding was a challenge and took years longer than expected. The city contributed $522,000 in 2016 to design the renovation and to “white box” the two structures to prevent further deterioration. But the club then had to raise another $780,000 through private donations to finish the project and back-to-back challenges kept delaying construction. Hurricane Irma hit in 2017. Long-time Executive Director Dan Dombrowski left in the beginning of 2019. Then the coronavirus descended last year.
But individuals and private foundations kept stepping up. One 9-year-old girl, Emma Bradshaw, raised $1,000 through a lemonade stand with her friends.
“It’s been difficult for us to raise money,” Archer said. “A lot of people in this town don’t really know we exist.”
That is an ongoing challenge, said Leggett, who was hired as executive director in July. One of her first tasks was to change the public perception that the Boys & Girls Clubs is primarily a child care organization. It is not, she said emphatically. While it does provide afterschool and summer programs, it is a specific curriculum using classes, sports and education-based games to involve the kids.
“Anything to engage their minds,” Leggett said, describing the programming. “We don’t want them to be ‘school-ed.’ But we want you to learn something.”
Classes currently include “Passport to Manhood,” “Smart Girls” and math-based games. Right now, there are 54 children enrolled in the afterschool program, which runs from 1:30 p.m., when buses begin to pick the club kids up from school, to 6. The cost is $55 per child, or $85 for two siblings from the same family, per week. Snacks and meals are provided by the Star of the Sea Foundation.
For enrollment information, call 305-296-2258.