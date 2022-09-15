The latest proposal to convert an old bank into a brewery/distillery/tasting room would result in “an over-intensification of use” and be “adverse to the public interest,” according to a planning staff analysis to be presented to the Islamorada Village Council during Thursday’s meeting.

islamorada seal

The problem stems from a number of requested variances, which are exceptions to code requirements for parking, buffers and landscaping, being sought by the developer to construct a 5,400-plus-square-foot outdoor seating area in addition to inside seating in the former bank building.

