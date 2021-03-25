Of the millions of species that exist on planet Earth, few have been reviled throughout human history quite as much as rats.
That’s not the case for Ralph and Clay DeGayner. The two brothers and Key Largo residents are longtime volunteers at the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge and have been working for over a decade to help the endangered Key Largo woodrat regain its population in the subtropical hardwood forests of north Key Largo.
For their efforts, the DeGayners were given the Florida Chapter of the Wildlife Society’s Citizen Conservation award for 2021.
While Ralph DeGayner appreciates the award, he said “there’s more to this than me.”
Ralph DeGayner first became interested in the woodrat when he visited the refuge in the early 2000s. At that time, the National Wildlife Refuge said there were as few as 50 woodrats left in the wild, down from around 6,500 in the 1980s.
“I went to the refuge and said I’d like to see one and the manager said that’s impossible because there’s hardly any of them left,” DeGayner said.
From there on, DeGayner became very invested in the species. He began volunteering with the refuge in 2002. His brother Clay followed in 2005. The two have logged 11,000 hours volunteering in the refuge.
DeGayner would not say how many woodrats there are now, only that the species is doing better but is still endangered. Part of his reason for not disclosing that number may be that people think woodrats will come into their house and infiltrate food and spread disease as the common black rat does. DeGayner said this is a misconception, that the Key Largo woodrat is purely herbivorous and will never enter human habitation. The native rodent is credited with eating and dispersing native plant seeds, which helps maintain a robust forest. DeGayner said no woodrats live south of the fork between the Overseas Highway and County Road 905.
DeGayner said feral cats used to pose a large threat to the woodrat population. Refuge workers were able to remove a good amount of those cats from the area and the woodrat’s main predator now is the python, which are making their way south from the Everglades. According to DeGayner, there are now over 300,000 pythons in the Everglades, which has led to the eradication of several small mammal species from the region.
Data from the U.S. Geological Survey backs up this claim. One article from the agency said the non-native Burmese python was “one of the most concerning invasive species in the Everglades National Park.” A 2012 study by the Survey showed that since 1997, raccoon populations in the Everglades have dropped 99.3%, opossums 98.9%, bobcats 87.5% and marsh rabbits, cottontail rabbits and foxes have disappeared. These mammals have been found in the stomachs of pythons studied by the Survey.
DeGayner said the refuge employs the services of a dog trained to track down pythons, helping them to manage the predator.
Another challenge for the woodrat when DeGayner first became involved was a decline in nesting sites. He said there had been a lack of major storms that create nesting sites. DeGayner has worked to install the foundation for artificial nests, complete with an escape route from predators, to help the woodrat regain its footing. He describes it as a tube-like structure that he then covers with loose coral. Once installed, woodrats do the rest of the work.