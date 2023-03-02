Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will present Flip Pallot with the 2023 Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award. As host of ‘Walker’s Cay Chronicles’ for 15 seasons, Pallot became a leading ambassador for the sport of saltwater fly-fishing.
The late Florida Keys fishing guide Billy Knowles will be honored by Bonefish & Tarpon Trust in April with a posthumous Outstanding Guide/Angler Award. A guide for nearly 60 years, Knowles discovered a number of celebrated tarpon angling spots and guided Ernest Hemingway, Grace Kelly, President Herbert Hoover and Ted Williams.
Photo provided by DIANE PALLOT
Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will induct Flip Pallot, Dr. Lloyd Wruble and the late Capt. Billy Knowles into the Circle of Honor on April 20 during BTT’s 10th annual Florida Keys Dinner at Cheeca Lodge & Spa.
Pallot, a pioneering saltwater fly-fishing guide, boat designer and television personality, will receive the 2023 Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award, which is presented annually to those who advance saltwater conservation through writing, entertainment and media outreach. As host of the critically acclaimed “Walker’s Cay Chronicles” for 15 seasons, Pallot became a leading ambassador for the sport of fly-fishing, and in 1998 he co-founded Hell’s Bay Boatworks, helping to redefine technical poling skiffs. A proponent for conserving Florida’s natural resources, Pallot has used his platform to advocate for Everglades restoration and improved water quality throughout the state.