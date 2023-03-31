The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has deployed self-setting buoy anchors for the first time in support of a state fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks reef off Key West that runs from Saturday, April 1, to July 31.

The four-month closure commenced in 2021 without boundary buoys to mark the site, as water depths at the location are beyond working depth for the sanctuary buoy team to drill traditional anchors. A solution turned up in the form of 1,000-pound pyramid anchors fabricated with ductile iron by a New Hampshire company, according to Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary spokesman Scott Atwell.

tohara@keysnews.com