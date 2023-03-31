Crews working with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary deploy 1,000-pound, self-setting buoy anchors to mark the boundaries for a 2021 state fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks that runs from April 1 to July 31.
Western Dry Rocks is located 10 miles southwest of Key West and is a multi-species spawning aggregation site for many recreationally and commercially important fishes, such as permit, and numerous species of snapper and grouper.
Crews working with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary deploy 1,000-pound, self-setting buoy anchors to mark the boundaries for a 2021 state fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks that runs from April 1 to July 31.
Photo provided
Western Dry Rocks is located 10 miles southwest of Key West and is a multi-species spawning aggregation site for many recreationally and commercially important fishes, such as permit, and numerous species of snapper and grouper.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has deployed self-setting buoy anchors for the first time in support of a state fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks reef off Key West that runs from Saturday, April 1, to July 31.
The four-month closure commenced in 2021 without boundary buoys to mark the site, as water depths at the location are beyond working depth for the sanctuary buoy team to drill traditional anchors. A solution turned up in the form of 1,000-pound pyramid anchors fabricated with ductile iron by a New Hampshire company, according to Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary spokesman Scott Atwell.
“No matter which way they fall, they will always have a digging edge with the eye-shank in the correct position,” said Sanctuary Marine Operations Technician Benjamin D’Avanzo, who spearheaded the project.
The anchors were dropped on Monday, March 27, through an interagency agreement with Key West-based ATMO, the U.S. Navy’s Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations unit. Sub-surface buoys are holding downlines in a vertical position approximately 20 feet from the surface, and Sanctuary team members will soon return to install six, 32-inch, yellow boundary buoys that will remain in place until the seasonal closure is lifted. Last year, at least one commercial boat was cited for fishing during the closed period, according to Atwell.
The seasonal closure comes after years of debate about the impacts of fishermen fishing on Western Dry Rocks while snappers, groupers, permit fish and other species are actively spawning at that reef. A coalition of fishing groups, led by the Lower Keys Guides Association, called on the FWC to close fishing on Western Dry Rocks for four months so the fish can spawn safely and without interruption.
“Western Dry Rocks is a unique location that is a multi-species spawning aggregation site for many recreationally and commercially important fishes, such as permit, and numerous species of snapper and grouper,” said Jessica McCawley, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Director, Division of Marine Fisheries Management. “Protection of fish spawning aggregations used in coordination with other traditional management tools can be an effective strategy to sustain and potentially enhance our fisheries. The FWC is grateful for our partnership with FKNMS and their support in marking the boundaries of Western Dry Rocks to help the public easily identify the location of the seasonal closure. However, the work is only just beginning as FWC staff continue with the multi-year Western Dry Rocks Science Plan to evaluate whether the April-July seasonal closure is achieving its intended conservation benefit.”
Western Dry Rocks is located 10 miles southwest of Key West. A seven-year sunset provision will allow the commission to revisit the closure and discuss future management in this area.
Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association worked with the FWC to implement a special regulatory zone in the Florida Keys to reduce harvest pressure on permit, and also a seasonal no-fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks, the most important permit spawning site in the Keys.
In addition, there is a spawning season closure for permit inside the Special Permit Zone in South Florida that starts Saturday, April 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable on the Gulf coast and south of Cape Florida on the Atlantic coast, including all of the Florida Keys and Biscayne Bay south of Rickenbacker Causeway. Permit will reopen inside the Special Permit Zone on Aug. 1.
The closure at Western Dry Rocks was needed in part because research demonstrated that over a third of permit hooked at Western Dry Rocks reef were eaten by sharks prior to being landed. Work to further conserve the fishery continues with the Permit Spawning Monitoring Program, which tracks the recovery of spawning permit at Western Dry Rocks, and evaluates stresses to spawning permit at other sites throughout the Keys.
Florida International University conducted initial research shortly after the closure was implemented and did a demographic study and a study looking at permit swimming and schooling activity. The study was followed up by a study by Carleton University of Canada in which researchers tagged roughly 60 permit at Western Dry Rocks and three other sites in the Lower Keys and are tracking their movements.
The researchers have documented roughly 800 to 1,000 permit at Western Dry Rocks and about 200 to 500 at the other sites, said Ross Boucek, BTT Florida Keys Initiative manager. They have also documented about five toll reef sharks at Western Dry Rocks, with the occasional hammerhead shark, Boucek said. The other sites had about one shark per site.