The Monroe County government has opened its application period for its business early re-entry program.
The application period for Monroe County Emergency Management’s 2022 Business Placard Early Re-entry Program runs through at 5 p.m. May 1. There will be no exceptions after this time to apply for the 2022 business placard. The program allows essential businesses based in Monroe County timely access into the Florida Keys for damage assessment of their business before continuing their essential business functions to assist in the restoration of community lifelines in a more efficient and timely fashion, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Placards are only valid in the year they are issued. There is only one registration form to fill out each year that includes new required documentation to upload. Do not proceed to register until you have read all updated information to see if your business qualifies for essential business early re-entry. Applications will be reviewed by Emergency Management within 21 working days, Livengood said. Applications and information on the business placard program are available at http://www.monroecountyem.com/placardprogram.
Each registered business owners would bring in only their essential personnel. The program does not include friends and family of those workers, Livengood said. Entering the county using a placard grants access to an area under a state of emergency that has not been deemed safe. Basic life support resources may not be available after a major event; those entering with a placard will have to be self-sufficient for 14 days with shelter, food, and water, Livengood said.
Each registered business would bring in their essential personnel to help Monroe County and municipal officials further enable restoration of community lifelines and essential services once conditions have stabilized with basic protection and emergency services reestablished.
Essential businesses includes pharmacies, food service, grocery stores with backup generators, banks, gas stations with transfer switch and/or backup generators and debris removal companies.
“Disaster response takes the effort of an entire community,” said Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner. “Sharing your business’s skills and resources when needed most contributes to a swift recovery for all.”
Residents who wish to obtain or renew a Monroe County Early Re-entry Placard for 2022 may do so through the Monroe County Emergency Reserve Corps at http://www.mercorps.org. Hurricane recovery courses are required for residents to receive the placard.
Also, re-entry windshield stickers for residents can be picked up at Monroe County Tax Collector offices throughout the Florida Keys with proof of residency and vehicle registration.
More information and locations to obtain stickers can be found at http://www.monroecountyem.com/reentrystickers. Hurricane season begins June 1.