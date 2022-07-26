2022.07.09 photo page fireworks sony_DSC00262_done.jpg

Officials throughout the Florida Keys said the Fourth of July holiday was a booming success this year.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

While official figures for hotel and short-term rental occupancy rates haven’t been officially released, the sentiment across the Florida Keys was largely similar among officials: business was booming during the Fourth of July weekend.

Most residents who were out and about on America’s birthday could likely agree that traffic on both U.S. 1 and the waterways of the island chain was plenty busy, with bars, restaurants, water sports and deep-sea fishing businesses seeing brisk business for the holiday.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com