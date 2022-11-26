Key West International Airport is having yet another banner year when it comes to passenger counts.
Passenger numbers for October 2022 show a 36.8% increase in passenger traffic over October 2019, breaking the Key West International Airport’s previous record by 24,811 total passengers for the month.
In addition, there was a total year-to-date passenger traffic increase of 48.1% compared to 2019. Year-to-date, nearly 400,000 more passengers used the airport in 2022 than in 2019.
“These numbers continue to prove the popularity of Key West and the Florida Keys as a destination,” said Richard Strickland, Monroe County Director of Airports. “The 2022 numbers are noteworthy because they are much higher than 2019, which was our best year on record pre-COVID.”
The annual numbers for 2022 are 2.5% shy of the 2021 numbers, Strickland said, adding that the unprecedented travel seen in 2021 was inflated due to COVID-19 recovery. Strickland is not counting 2021, because travel following COVID-19 far exceeded a typical year and is “not a true baseline,” he said.
Earlier this month, the Monroe County government held a ceremonial ground-breaking event for a $100 million concourse terminal expansion program at Key West International Airport.
Construction on the project started this week.
Crews began fencing off areas of the airport where work will be occurring and have survey teams on the grounds, Strickland said. Strickland referred to work currently being done as “initial,” and said it will be several weeks before passengers notice or may be impacted by the work.
Ultimately, the 48,000-square-feet, second-level Concourse A project will have several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants, Strickland said.
The project includes seven passenger boarding jet bridges, additional baggage areas and devices and airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and an extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
County commissioners approved a resolution on Aug. 17 to use $39 million in airport revenue bonds to finance various costs of capital improvements in the project. Revenues derived from the airport operations and certain eligible passenger facility charge revenues will be used to secure payment of the principal and interest on bonds.
Outside of the $39 million bond, $61 million is coming from state and federal grant money. No local property tax dollars are being used for the project, Strickland said.
The county has cut some art and others features from the Key West International Airport concourse expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.
The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag has risen by at least $10 million, according to Strickland, because of inflation and rising fuel and construction costs.
Strickland and his team have begun some value engineering on the project to reduce costs. Cuts include removing a $1.4 million virtual coral reef seascape that was planned for one of the terminal corridors. They have removed a $1 million terrazzo floor, a $1 million administrative walk-over bridge and a $500,000 “big beautiful glass” piece of artwork that depicted the chain of islands.
There are also “some nicer finishes” planned for the security checkpoint that are being removed, Strickland said. The county still plans to include them in the design and permitting in case some money is found for the project, Strickland said.
Last year, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements.
The expansion is needed to accommodate the increase in passengers, Strickland said. From baggage claim to the departure waiting room, the airport is underserving passengers, officials said.
The airport is currently having another banner year when it comes to passenger counts. Currently, six carriers — American, United, Delta, Jet Blue, Silver and Allegiant — service the airport and provide 23 nonstop flights a day out of the airport.