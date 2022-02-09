Tom Callahan, the founder of SOS Foundation, is passing the leadership role of Monroe County’s largest hunger relief organization to his long-time deputy Emily Nixon.
Callahan, who has led the nonprofit since its inception 14 years ago, assumes the title of Chief Executive Officer, while Nixon becomes the organization’s Executive Director. Callahan notes health issues for reducing his former level of activity.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Callahan said. I’ll continue to remain on the SOS board as chief executive officer, but Emily will be responsible for the day-to-day operations going forward.”
The leadership of a nonprofit agency that distributes food to more than 10,000 clients annually and partners with 35 different agencies that serve children, veterans, seniors, and the homeless across Monroe County is no small task.
Nixon is ready for the challenge. She began her work for SOS Foundation as an AmeriCorps volunteer in 2014. As Callahan’s deputy, Nixon helped establish the agency’s children’s nutrition program, and she developed a robust volunteer program, including long-term AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers.
Nixon notes that most of SOS Foundation’s working staff is made up of volunteers.
“I am excited to take the job of executive director at SOS — and I’m happy Tom will be there to lean on,” said Nixon. “We have worked well together from Day One. I’m confident Tom and I, our devoted board of directors and volunteers can face the challenges we’ll see in the future.”
SOS Foundation has seen its share of challenges already. The agency opened its doors in 2006 prior to the country’s catastrophic recession. Both Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic exponentially increased the numbers of families and individuals counting on SOS Foundation’s help in the face of hunger insecurity.
Nixon and Callahan are prepared for difficult times ahead. “Emily Nixon has been one of the people who helped us respond to disasters in the past,” said Callahan. “With Emily at the helm, SOS is positioned very well to respond to the next inevitable disaster.”
“We are truly blessed to have such a seamless transition to an equally competent executive director,” Callahan said.