Work on canal No. 84 in Rock Harbor in Key Largo includes organic material removal and backfill of the deeper areas and is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant.
Canal No. 84 is shown before the current restoration project was started.
Photo provided by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
As part of the canal restoration project, an air curtain will be installed to keep seaweed from re-entering the canal once the project is complete.
Photo provided by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
Monroe County is underway with its water quality improvement and restoration project on canal No. 84 in Rock Harbor in Key Largo.
Photo provided by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
The work includes organic material removal and backfill of the deeper areas and is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood. The organic removal process removes the decaying material on the canal’s bottom that continually removes oxygen from the water and causes a strong sulfur (rotten egg) odor.
Backfilling is the process of raising the canal bottom to an optimum depth (about 7 feet) to allow for maximum flushing and tidal flow in and out of the canal. These restoration techniques will increase the amount of oxygen in the canal, increasing its health and the amount of marine life in it.
The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2022. Canal No. 84 is rated a poor water quality canal.
In addition to the project, residents will be installing and maintaining an air curtain to keep seaweed from re-entering the canal once the project is complete. The county also received a Hurricane Irma grant from the State Department of Economic Opportunity for jetty repairs outside of this canal, scheduled to begin in 2022.
“This canal restoration project has been five years in the making, and the residents have been extremely helpful partners every step of the way,” said Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag. “These improvements are anticipated to restore the impaired waters of the canal and bring the dissolved oxygen levels up to meet marine water quality standards.”
Additional restoration projects for other poor and fair water quality canals in the Florida Keys will come forward as additional funding allows.