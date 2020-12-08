Derek Paul attended Santa Fe College in Gainesville to explore criminal justice and has pursued public safety and law enforcement ever since.
Capt. Paul returned to Marathon, where he was born and raised, and now has assumed the head role at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Islamorada sub-station, after 23 years in law enforcement throughout the Keys.
Paul said he chose this line of work because “It’s simply a rewarding career.” He follows Major Corey Bryan, who retires officially at the end of the year.
Paul, who moved into his new office in Islamorada Village Hall this November, began his career as a firefighter. Prior to that, at age 5, he volunteered in the Explorer program despite having no one in his family serving in any public safety or law enforcement role.
As a young man, he learned he had a greater calling for law enforcement over fire safety, so Paul began in the corrections department in Key West in 1997. Earning the Detention Deputy of the Year award in 2000, he was promoted to sergeant at the Marathon jail. The following year, he switched to road patrol and was assigned to Key Largo. He worked in Key Largo for four to five years and recalls certain incidents that got his heart beating rapidly. He said adrenaline is part of the job. “When there is excitement, you have to rise above it and get the job done.”
In the Upper Keys, when he was a sergeant, he recalled the case of a burglary in progress at the Ocean Reef Club. The thief was on the loose and stole a golf course to flee. Across the fairways and along the roads he sped, with three officers including Paul giving chase. The thief exited the exclusive neighborhood and proceeded down Card Sound Road, said Paul. It turned into a foot chase and the perpetrator managed to elude the officers for about three hours, but they successfully apprehended him.
After Key Largo, Paul was assigned to Islamorada, where he became a lieutenant, and in 2012-2013, he recalled a domestic abuse case in Venetian Shores that turned deadly. Calls came in reporting numerous shots fired. When the officers arrived, the violence continued, and they had to return fire. The man died at the scene.
Another memorable case involved barricades. In Marathon in his early days, a firefighter armed with a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest met the officers, including Paul, outside. The man was threatening to kill himself. The officers worked to calm him down, but he still shot himself. Luckily, the injury was not life-threatening.
Paul said he is aware there is a different clientele in Islamorada. He appreciates that many of the same village employees who were in Islamorada when he worked there in 2012-2013 remain working there today.
Paul believes in community policing, which involves partnerships with the community, which is Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s directive. “It’s a great philosophy and it works well.” He pointed to the National Night Out event and the Citizens Police Academy, which offers a hands-on view of what officers do, as ways to become involved and get to know Sheriff’s Office staff.
Paul is married to Christine, who is the principal of Stanley Switlik School in Marathon, and they have two sons, ages 16 and 12. While Paul largely remained here after attending the same schools his sons attend in Marathon, he sees both of his children leaving the Keys at age 18. Paul’s sister lives in Atlanta, so that big city may offer options.
As for Capt. Paul, he knows he “has big shoes to fill” after the retirement of Major Bryan.
“I look forward to working with village staff and continuing to serve our community.”