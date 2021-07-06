For nearly 40 years, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lee Ann Holroyd has carved out her path to success in a male-dominated field.
She has served in many roles and faced many challenges in her long history as a deputy. Capt. Holroyd was the first female detective lieutenant and commander of Special Operations Division. Capt. Holroyd is one of the highest-ranking women in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and on is part of its command staff.
Capt. Holoyd, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and a master’s degree in criminal justice, wears many hats. She is the inspector general and commander of professional standards. She oversees school security and the Key West International Airport and is the head of Internal Affairs.
Holroyd was recently honored with the 2021 Glass Ceiling Award from the Florida Federation of Business and Professional Women.
Capt. Holroyd was nominated by the Business and Professional Women/Upper Keys chapter, of which she is also a member.
“I am honored to have Capt. Holroyd on my staff,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “She is an outstanding leader and role model.”
Holroyd grew up as a military brat and has lived all over the country, as her dad was a U.S. Navy pilot. The family eventually settled in the Upper Keys when she was in seventh grade.
She sort of fell into the law enforcement. She left college and returned to the Florida Keys in the late 1980s. She began her career in a temporary staff support role. Holroyd quickly earned a permanent spot as an assistant to the Criminal Investigations Unit.
She attended and graduated the police academy and would go on to become an Upper Keys deputy. She was quickly promoted to sergeant. Holroyd then joined the newly created School Resource Officer Program and was asked to be the supervisor for the unit.
Eventually, she spent more than 10 years commanding a federal narcotics task force focusing on the location and seizure of laundered narcotics proceeds.
All of the sheriffs she worked under, going back to Sheriff Billy Freeman, have been very supportive of her and other female deputies, she said.
“The sheriffs in this county have always been forward thinking,” Holroyd said.
“The Sheriff’s Office has offered me great opportunities, as it does for all qualified individuals, of which I’m extremely grateful. I can’t stress enough how important it is to work hard for your organization and your community.”
In addition to the challenges of being a female in law enforcement, she faced obstacles in her personal life. She raised a special needs child in the rural Florida Keys, which does not have many services of such children. Her son Matthew, now an adult, is on the autism spectrum.
“I have learned so much from my son,” she said. “He has made me a better person, supervisor and law enforcement officer.”
Holroyd brings her son to the law enforcement class she teaches when the cadets are doing training on interviews. Her son brings a different perspective to what could be a critical part of an investigation.
Holroyd commended both the Sheriff’s Office and the Key West Police Department for the autism training they have provided to their officers in the past several years.
“Law enforcement as a whole has evolved,” the captain said.