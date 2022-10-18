U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West has cited the operator of local fishing vessel for leaving his post at least five minutes, which caused the vessel to crash into another boat near the Seven Mile Bridge.

The Coast Guard issued a Captain of the Port order on the operator commercial fishing vessel, Yaniel Cardenal-Frias, whose vessel collided with an anchored recreational vessel 2 miles northwest of the Seven-Mile Bridge, according to authorities.

