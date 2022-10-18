U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West has cited the operator of local fishing vessel for leaving his post at least five minutes, which caused the vessel to crash into another boat near the Seven Mile Bridge.
The Coast Guard issued a Captain of the Port order on the operator commercial fishing vessel, Yaniel Cardenal-Frias, whose vessel collided with an anchored recreational vessel 2 miles northwest of the Seven-Mile Bridge, according to authorities.
Cardenal-Frias left the helm unattended for five to six minutes to check an engine alarm while allowing the vessel to proceed at more than 22 mph, according to witness statements collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Coast Guard boarding teams.
Immediately before the accident, the two passengers on the recreational vessel attempted to hail the commercial fishing vessel on a VHF radio, sounded their horn, waved their arms and yelled, but all to no avail before jumping in the water out of concern about being injured. No serious injuries were reported, but substantial motor and hull damage to both vessels occurred, according to the Coast Guard.
Sector Key West issued a Captain of the Port Order requiring the commercial vessel to immediately cease operations until it was shown in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and repairs were made to the vessel’s hull. Investigating officers also issued the operator a notice of violation for negligent operations, with a maximum civil penalty amount of $38,139, according to Coast Guard.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the accident.
“This could have been much worse,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Keeping a sharp lookout is basic seamanship, and I expected more from a mariner who makes his living on the water. We have to keep the waterways safe. I hope that all boaters understand how serious this could have been and learn a lesson from this mariner’s mistakes.”
This is not the first case of a captain leaving his post and causing an accident. In 2015, the captain of the 61-foot vessel Laid Back was cited for damaging natural resources after the boat slammed into the coral reef while traveling 27 mph. The vessel slammed into the coral at Eastern Dry Rocks reef, which is located about 6 miles south to southwest of Key West.
The captain was below deck preparing a cup of coffee and his mate was at the helm when the incident occurred, according to crew reports at the time of the incident.