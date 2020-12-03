The application period for the Monroe County CARES Nonprofit Grant Assistance Program, approved by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners for COVID-19-impacted 501c3 organizations, is now open.
To be an eligible organization, the nonprofit must provide documentation proving the nonprofit’s 501c3 status; it must be located in Monroe County; and it must serve the community or residents of Monroe County. In addition to other requirements, the organization must substantiate COVID-19 pandemic negative impact and be in current operation providing services in Monroe County since at least Nov. 1, 2018.
The assistance program consists of a one-time fixed amount grant based on the size of the applicant organization’s operating budget, prior to March 1, 2020 as reported on its most recently filed IRS 990 form. The grant amounts are as follows: $3,000 for those whose total operating budget is below $350,000; $5,000 for those between $350,000 and below $850,000; and $7,000 for those whose total operating budget is $850,000 or greater.
Applications will be accepted and funded based on a fully completed application received on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be received until funding is expended. The application will be done completely with an online application. Applications will not be accepted through email or mail.
Local chambers of commerce have offered to help any local nonprofits in their area with application questions, even if they are not members. Contact your local chamber after reading the guidance and frequently asked questions document.
The application, required documents, and the guidance and frequently asked questions document can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/nonprofitcares. Submitted applications without all required documentation attached will not be considered.