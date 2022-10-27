A crowd of more than 200 people gathered at the Key West Theatre recently to raise funds for the Cheryl Cates Memorial Trust.
Cates’ daughter and trust board member Tammy Berard said the inaugural event exceeded their best expectations.
“We sold everything in the silent auction, and the live auction was exhilarating,” said Berard. “Our original donated by Wyland sold for $15,000, nearly twice its original value.”
Attendees at the event, which was held Saturday night, Oct. 8, enjoyed a casual cocktail party atmosphere while raising money for in-need residents of Monroe County, with live entertainment provided by Howard Livingston, “Aloha” Steve Molnar, Zack Seemiller and Caffeine Carl, as well as granddaughters Taylor Berard, Riley Canalejo and more.
Other auction highlights included a diamond pendant donated by Boone and Son’s Jewelers that raised more than $5,000 and an art-on-metal piece donated by world-renowned photographer Alan Maltz, bringing in $6,000. In addition, several dozen luxury vacations across the country went to gavel.
“We don’t have the final numbers yet,” said Berard. “But since Hurricane Ian, we have been getting more and more applications that my sister, Nicole, and I, along with the rest of the board, go through and determine how best to help people. The community’s generosity from Saturday night will continue to allow us to help even more people.”
U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez and his wife, Lourdes, attended, delivering a Congressional Record honoring the matriarch of the event, Cheryl Cates, and an American flag that flew over the nation’s Capitol.
Cheryl, the late wife of Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, was well-known throughout the community for helping those in need.
“If she got a call from somebody whose house burned down, she would be there in a couple of hours with a place for them to stay as well as gift cards for essentials, food, and whatever else they might need,” said Berard.
The Cheryl Cates Memorial Trust focuses on filling gaps in helping people whom the system might overlook. They have partnered with numerous community organizations like Wesley House, Samuel’s House and others.
“Over the past year, we have contributed $50,000 to help people with quality-of-life issues or just filling in those gaps,” said Berard. “We donated six laptops to local college students, purchased bicycles for kids who live just a little too far from school and whose parent’s can’t walk with them every day.”
Berard said that 100% of the trust’s proceeds go to help those individuals and families in need throughout Monroe County.
For information or to apply for assistance, visit http://www.cherylcatesmemorialfoundation.com.
