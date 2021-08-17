The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has implemented another moratorium on evictions that will last until Oct. 3, amidst political pressure from housing advocates who are concerned that many will be ousted from their homes in a poor economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Biden administration had previously allowed a moratorium to expire on July 31, potentially leaving renters who are behind on payments exposed to the legal system. The president has said he is unsure a new moratorium will hold up in courts, according to the Associated Press.
Monroe County had at least 130 pending eviction cases as of a few days before the previous moratorium expired. Housing advocates from groups such as United Way and Legal Services of Greater Miami say Monroe is the most expensive county in the state of Florida in which to live and many of its residents are living on tight budgets due to rapidly rising rents.
The federal government released billions of dollars to states and municipalities for rent relief and Biden told the AP last week that even if the new moratorium is challenged in courts it will give agencies some time to distribute further relief to renters.
Leah Stockton, of the United Way of Collier County and the Keys, said United Way and its partner organizations have worked to assist low-income renters with payments such as utilities and food, so they can focus their finances on rent. Jeff Hearne, an attorney with Legal Services of Greater Miami, said he was “very worried about what will happen” when the previous moratorium expired.