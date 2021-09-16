Larry Kahn, who spent more than two decades as reporter and editor of the Florida Keys Keynoter until the publication ceased publishing in March 2018, passed away in July 2020 at the age of 56. His family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony at Sombrero Beach in Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pavilion No. 5.
Kahn is survived by his sister, Debi Kahn-Davis, and brother Franklin Kahn of New York and brother Richard Kahn of Massachusetts. Funeral arrangements were not possible last July when COVID-19 was raging throughout the country, and the family felt a future celebration in the Keys, where Larry had a profound journalistic and community impact was appropriate. This date would also have been Kahn’s 58th birthday.
Kahn arrived in the Keys following a short stint working for the South Florida Newspaper Network in the early 1990s, going on to become a reporter and eventually the editor for The Keynoter, which suspended operations in 2018. After The Keynoter folded, Kahn became a public information officer with the Monroe County State Attorney’s office. Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward was quick to offer Kahn a position because of his deep roots in the Keys and his many community contributions.
Both Andy Newman, president of Newman Public Relations and spokesperson for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, and Ward, among others, are planning to speak at the gathering.
Kahn was considered by many to be the consummate newsperson, an inquisitive reporter, editor and voice of the community. He was a throwback to journalistic integrity and reliability, and penned several award-winning editorials and columns scrutinizing public officials. He was instrumental in community coverage of two of the largest stories to surface in the Keys in the past 12 years; the Bruce Schmitt murder-for-hire plot in 2012 and the Monroe County School District scandal involving then-school superintendent Randy Acevedo, who was convicted in 2009 in connection with his wife Monique Acevedo’s theft of almost half-million dollars in school district money.
Kahn also wrote a first-person documentation chronicling the terror he experienced while riding out Hurricane Irma in Marathon in September 2017. In this piece, he illustrated his and the newspaper’s challenges in communicating the ravages of the storm while he was here, and his reporters were scattered elsewhere.