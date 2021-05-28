In honor of Memorial Day, as well as local veterans, almost 50 new trees were recently planted in the Key West historical cemetery.
The project, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, was almost a year in the making. The Key West Beautification Committee had decided to spearhead the cemetery tree project just before COVID-19 shut down the country. When the committee stopped meeting due to the pandemic, chair Stephen Sunday said he decided to move ahead. The challenge? Raising money to purchase almost $10,000 worth of trees. He took a page from his 2013 campaign for Fantasy Fest king,
“I started calling people who donated to my campaign. I asked if they could donate one tree, two trees? Some people donated a whole block of trees,” he said.
Money also came in from the city’s tree mitigation program that charges a fee to residents requesting to remove a tree on their property. The request goes before the Key West Tree Commission and if granted, the property owner usually has to pay a penalty based on the size of the tree they are removing. That money goes into a fund used to plant new trees and other foliage around the city.
The new cemetery trees were purchased from the MARC House as well as the Key West Botanical Garden and all are traditional native trees, including Crabwoods, Dahoon Holly, Orange Geiger, Myrsine and “Yellow Tabs,” also known as Yellow Tabebuia.
“We were able to plant some of the low-root trees,” said cemetery Sexton Chris Varela, referring to the new trees, which have shallow root systems that will not damage graves and mausoleums like many of the existing larger trees have. “All the bigger root system trees, when a hurricane comes, if they get blown down, they mess with some of the vaults here.”
Sunday said that in addition to beautifying the cemetery and providing some shade, the purpose of the tree planting campaign is to honor the veterans buried there. While the U.S.S Maine memorial honors the sailors who died when the battleship was sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898 by a mysterious explosion, Sunday said there are hundreds of other veterans buried around the cemetery.
“When it’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day, that place is covered in flags,” he said. “This is about our love of our country and respect for the people who made that sacrifice. Sometimes that’s lost. I think, sometimes we look at Memorial Day as a barbecue or a time to buy a TV. These are the people who made it possible for us to live the dreams we are living.”
The trees, which could number more than 50 if additional donations come in, are planted along the public right-of-ways and not on private gravesites or family plots. Varela, Sunday and Key West Urban Forestry Manager Karen DeMaria walked the cemetery to determine where to plant the trees. Varela said most of them are along Palm, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues inside the cemetery.
“The city has been watering them three times a week. We’ll handle the regular maintenance of them,” he said, referring to the city community services department. “I do think they make the cemetery look better.”
Community Services staff are also digging the holes and planting the trees, continuing Mayor Teri Johnston’s effort to beautify the cemetery. The beautification committee also sponsors an adopt-a-grave program, where the committee has partnered with the Historic Florida Keys Foundation to sponsor “Save-a-Grave,” where “adoptive guardians” pick an abandoned or unmarked plot to take responsibility for. That responsibility ranges from a donation of $100 to $175, as well as cleaning and maintaining the grave site, as some guardians have volunteered to do.