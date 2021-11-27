Among the notable losses to the Key West community last year, the passings of island icons Paul Worthington and Cheryl Cates touched many, and this week, their lives — and their contributions to the Southernmost City — will be marked with Celebration of Life ceremonies.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Worthington will be remembered with a sunset sail from Schooner Wharf, while on Thursday, Dec. 2, Cates will be honored with an event to be held at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater.
Worthington, one of the owners of Key West’s most iconic bars, the Schooner Wharf, and founder of the Wrecker’s Cup races, died on Aug. 23, 2020. He was 72.
The celebration begins at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday with complimentary cocktails at Schooner Wharf. Attendees then board one of the four classic schooners in the Historic Seaport at 4:15. The vessels will depart at 4:30 for a Conch Republic Navy muster, the sunset sail and Viking-style ceremony for Worthington, known by many for his a seafaring, incredibly colorful life of adventure, as well as being a pivotal and integral developer of the city’s storied history and the historic Key West Bight.
Following the sail, the celebration continues with an after-party and other festivities at Schooner Wharf.
Cates’ life and legacy will be celebrated on Thursday, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The public is invited to the event, which will feature a lineup of local musicians, including Howard Livingston, who will be performing. Food and refreshments will be available, as well as some seating, although those attending can bring a blanket or lawn chair.
The Cates family also will be launching the Cheryl Cates Memorial Foundation, which will continue her legacy of filling in the gaps that other organizations are not able to provide for families and children in Monroe County.
Cates, who was married to former Key West Mayor and current Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates for nearly 50 years, died on Dec. 2, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. She was 67.
Cates was affectionately known as the city’s first lady and was a fierce champion and advocate for those in need in the island community. She was involved in many organizations and spearheaded numerous fundraisers for people and causes.
For information about the Worthington Celebration of Life, call 305-292-9520, or email schoonerwb@aol.com. Schooner Wharf is located at 202 William St.
For information about the Cheryl Cates Memorial Foundation, visit http://www.cherylcatesmemorial foundation.com.