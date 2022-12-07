The College of the Florida Keys is opening applications for students in grades 9-11 for The College of the Florida Keys’ new academy in January.

Located on the main Key West Campus, the CFK Academy hopes to field as many as 86 students during its inaugural year, beginning next August. Students will focus on studying a unique, project-based Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum thanks to more than $3 million in state funding for the new charter school.