The College of the Florida Keys is opening applications for students in grades 9-11 for The College of the Florida Keys’ new academy in January.
Located on the main Key West Campus, the CFK Academy hopes to field as many as 86 students during its inaugural year, beginning next August. Students will focus on studying a unique, project-based Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum thanks to more than $3 million in state funding for the new charter school.
Eventually, the college hopes to grow enrollment to 220 students in grades 9-12. Seniors will be added through ascension, with the first class graduating in 2025.
“This is a very project or problem-based curriculum at the academy,” said CFK President Dr. Johnathan Gueverra during a recent update to members of the Key West City Commission.
The academy will be tuition-free for students. Depending on the number of applicants, the academy may use a lottery-based system to populate the initial classes, according to CFK Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Amber Ernst-Leonard. She also said students will have the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities through Key West High School, as well as through the college.
“We are going to listen to the voices and interests of our students,” she said. “In addition to being able to participate in traditional high school activities through Key West High School, we are looking forward to developing additional extracurricular activities unique to our student body.”
One of the biggest draws for students, is the ability to earn an associate’s degree, dual-enrollment credits and professional and industry certifications alongside their high school diploma.
Students who obtain their associate’s degree have a direct feeder line into one of the state’s major universities including the University of Florida, Florida State, Florida A&M University, University of South Florida, University of Central Florida and others.
“This will give students an extra leg up when moving to the next level,” said Gueverra.
He also said the project should have been completed several years ago, but met some roadblocks.
“We have had tremendous support and buy-in from the community,” said Gueverra. “But then we had a thing called Irma followed by a global pandemic. That slowed us down, but we are back on track.”
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford welcomed the possibilities brought by the academy.
“I congratulate The College of the Florida Keys for joining the ranks with the [Monroe County School] District’s excellent high schools in providing educational choice for Keys parents. I believe that parents are entitled to have choices when it comes to selecting the appropriate educational experience for their child/children.”
Key West City Commissioners Jimmy Weekley and Sam Kaufmann both recently lauded the college’s efforts in providing internships both for existing students, as well as for the incoming class of the CFK Academy.
Kaufmann cited a recent hiring by the City of Key West of a current CFK student as a mechanic in the city’s motor pool.
“It is so hard for the city to find employees, especially those that are here,” said Kaufmann. “But we recently hired on a student from the college who learned his practical skills there. He is making good money working for the city while still in school.”
Weekly — who owns Fausto’s Food Palace – agreed, citing a recent meeting with the college’s new culinary instructor and pointing out the need for more skilled meat cutters and butchers not only in Florida but nation-wide.
“We are always in need of skilled butchers and there is something like 800 positions just in Florida that need to be filled,” said Weekley. “Nation-wide it is upwards of 4,000 jobs. Chances are, if you learn that trade here, you can go anywhere in the county and find a good-paying job.”
Monroe County Schools all but dismantled vocational education in the 1990s under then Superintendent Mike Lannon and former Deputy Superintendent Margaret Smith.
“We have gotten away from teaching the jobs that keep our economy going,” said Gueverra. “How to use a screwdriver, what the difference between a red, green and white wire is … how to pop the hood on your car and change the oil. That practical aspect is important to people and our economy.”
Guevara said he hopes that once the high school program is developed, that the academy can also serve as a community resource for adults that haven’t finished their high school eductions.
“Last time I checked, we have somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 adults in Monroe County that haven’t finished their high school education or GED,” he said. “To be able to allow them to enroll at night and complete that high school education with the ability to also receive industry and technical certifications at the same time is a game changer for them. That has been a dream of mine — accelerating the learning for adults that have to support families — since before I came here.”
The CFK Academy will be holding several open houses on campus this spring for prospective students and their parents from the lower Keys and Key West. Dates have yet to be determined, but for those interested in more information or applying, Ernst-Leonard suggests following the progress at http://www.cfk.edu/cfkacademy or on various social media channels including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Ernst-Leonard also said that lunches will be available to students through the college’s Campus Cafe and that meal plans are currently under development. The college is also researching transportation options for students in Key West and the Lower Keys, she added.