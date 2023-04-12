The College of the Florida Keys recently announced Wendy McPherson as the first principal of CFK Academy, the college’s new collegiate charter high school.
McPherson will start full-time with the college in July after completing a nine-year tenure as principal of Marathon High School in June.
“Dr. McPherson is a veteran educator who knows the Keys community and understands the importance of educating our next generation. She is an effective and highly engaged academic leader,” said CFK President and CEO Dr. Jonathan Gueverra. “Under her leadership, the CFK Academy is well positioned for a strong launch and a successful future that will benefit our students, their families, and the community at large.”
McPherson began her 30-plus year career as a teacher at Sigsbee Elementary for 11 years before working as a District Administrator and English/Language Arts Coordinator. She then served as an assistant principal at Sugarloaf School and Marathon High School before becoming principal of Marathon High School. Among numerous accolades, Dr. McPherson was named Principal of the Year twice by the Monroe County School District, in 2016 and 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Florida State University, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Instruction from University of West Florida, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Southeastern University.
CFK Academy, which opens in August, is a tuition-free charter high school authorized by the Monroe County School District. With a focus on college and career readiness, the curriculum centers on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and Career Technical Education (CTE). The school will use Project-Based Learning experiences that provide students with hands-on engagement in the learning process to develop skills, knowledge, and character.
CFK Academy students are encouraged to earn college credit — at no cost to the student — through the college’s dual enrollment program in classes conveniently located on the same campus as the high school. Motivated students can graduate with a high school diploma as well as an associate degree, certificate, and/or industry certification.
Applications for the 2023-24 school year are available at http://www.CFK.edu/CFKAcademy. CFK Academy will start with grades nine through 11 in its inaugural year and will add grade 12 in the 2024-25 school year, according to school officials.