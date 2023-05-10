The College of the Florida Keys held its 66th commencement exercises for the spring class of 2023 on Friday, May 5, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West campus, with 110 graduates donning blue-and-orange graduation attire and receiving their diplomas.

CFK expects to award a combined total of approximately 120 credentials, including bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and college credit certificates, to spring graduates, according to CFK spokeswoman Amber Ernst-Leonard.