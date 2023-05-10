Keynote speaker Ed Hajim congratulates Bryan Ramos on earning a Certificate of Completion for Project ACCESS, a program for students with intellectual disabilities. CFK Director of Academic Affairs Alina Trueba assists Ramos, while CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra looks on.
More than 100 graduates participate in the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at The College of the Florida Keys’ Tennessee Williams Theatre.
Photos by Amber Ernst-Leonard
CFK graduate Isabella Filber gives the student address to her fellow graduates.
Photo by Amber Ernst-Leonard
The College of the Florida Keys held its 66th commencement exercises for the spring class of 2023 on Friday, May 5, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West campus, with 110 graduates donning blue-and-orange graduation attire and receiving their diplomas.
CFK expects to award a combined total of approximately 120 credentials, including bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and college credit certificates, to spring graduates, according to CFK spokeswoman Amber Ernst-Leonard.
Isabella Filber, who earned an associate’s degree in Science in Marine Environmental Technology, opened the ceremony with the student address. She also presented the Instructor of the Year award, which was a tie between nursing instructor Laura Cox and Marine Resource Management instructor Matt Semcheski. The college bestowed the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award to Kevin Mallinson. Mallinson earned his nursing degree at CFK in 1987 before becoming one of the world’s top experts in HIV/AIDS nursing care.
Wall Street executive and philanthropist Ed Hajim delivered the keynote address to the class, sharing his inspiring life story of triumph over adversity in his speech. He also gave each graduate a signed copy of his book, “On the Road Less Traveled: An Unlikely Journey from the Orphanage to the Board Room.”
CFK President Jonathan Gueverra honored recently retired Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin with the 2023 President’s Award. The award recognized her efforts to collaborate with the college on projects ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to offshore water quality testing around the island.
Following commencement, The College of the Florida Keys held a nursing ceremony for students who completed their Associate of Science in Nursing this spring semester. Upon passing the national NCLEX-RN licensure exam, each will become a registered nurse.
CFK’s summer semester begins Monday, May 15, and the fall semester starts Aug 15, according Ernst-Leonard. Information about academic programs, steps to become a student and ways to pay for college can be viewed on the college’s website at http://www.CFK.edu/FutureStudents.