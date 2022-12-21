The College of the Florida Keys recently held its 65th commencement exercises, this time for the fall class of 2022 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West campus.
Thirty-five graduates donned blue-and-orange graduation attire to receive their diplomas. The college expects to award a combined total of 62 credentials, including bachelor’s degrees, associate’s degrees and college credit certificates, to the fall class of 2022.
Capt. Beth Regoli, Commanding Officer at Naval Air Station Key West, delivered the keynote address to the class, while graduate Antonina Stankova, who earned an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science in Nursing, presented the student address to her fellow graduates.
Leading to commencement, held Wednesday, Dec. 14, the college held a nursing ceremony at its Upper Keys Center for students who completed their Associate of Science in Nursing this fall semester. Upon passing the national NCLEX-RN licensure exam, each will become a registered nurse.
CFK’s spring semester begins Jan. 6. The college will be closed for the holidays through Monday, Jan. 2. Information about academic programs, steps to become a student and ways to pay for college can be viewed on the college’s website at CFK.edu/FutureStudents.