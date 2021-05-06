The College of the Florida Keys will hold its sixty-second Commencement Exercises for the spring class of 2021 in an outdoor ceremony beside the Gulf of Mexico on the Key West Campus on Friday night.
Sixty-nine graduates will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. The college expects to award more than 150 bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates to the spring class of 2021.
Graduation ceremony attendance will be limited to ticketed guests. The event will be streamed live to reach a broader audience on the College’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheCollegeoftheFloridaKeys.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron will deliver the Keynote Address to the class. Madison Nasser, who earned an Associate in Science in Nursing, will present the Student Address. The graduates will also hear from the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus, Captain Andrew Tipler, a 2003 graduate of the Marine Engineering, Management, and Seamanship program.
Earlier in the day, the College will hold a Nursing ceremony for 23 students who completed their Associate of Science in Nursing this spring semester. Upon passing the national NCLEX-RN licensure exam, each will become a registered nurse.