The College of the Florida Keys recently held its 61st commencement exercises for the graduating Class of 2020 in an outdoor ceremony beside the Gulf of Mexico on the Key West campus.
Graduates donned face masks with their caps and gowns to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday, Dec. 11. Some of the graduates participating in the ceremony completed their studies earlier this year but were not able to formally celebrate their achievement as the college’s spring graduation exercises were canceled. The college awarded more than 200 bachelor’s degrees, associate’s degrees and certificates in 2020.
Former state Representative Holly Raschein delivered the keynote address to the class. Recognizing her substantial contributions to the Keys and the college, CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra presented Raschein with an honorary bachelor’s degree in Supervision and Management.
Gueverra praised the graduating students for surviving the many challenges the faced during the past few years.
“These graduates survived hurricanes only to find themselves battling COVID-19. It was especially valuable to hold commencement exercises in person so our graduates and their families could feel a sense of normalcy. Safety was considered in the planning of every detail of the event,” Gueverra said.
“I am extremely proud of each and every one of our graduates. Their tenacity, dedication, level of hard work, sacrifice, perseverance and stick-to-itiveness is impressive and inspiring. I know that they will take the lessons learned through their education, training and life challenges and continue to strive for further success.”
Graduate Carrie Groomes was selected by the class to give the student address. In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in Supervision and Management this year, Groomes also retired this year from CFK after a 20-year career.
The full ceremony can be viewed on the college’s Facebook page at http://www/facebook.com/TheCollegeoftheFloridaKeys.
Earlier, the college held a virtual nursing ceremony for 11 students who completed their Associate of Science in Nursing this fall semester. Upon passing the national NCLEX-RN licensure exam, each will become a registered nurse.
CFK’s spring semester begins Jan. 8. The college will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.
For information about CFK, including academic programs and financial assistance, visit http://www.cfk.edu.