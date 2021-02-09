The College of the Florida Keys President Jonathan Gueverra has faced significant challenges since taking the reins at the college nearly a decade ago, but none like what he has faced in the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Gueverra and college staff have risen to the occasion. The pandemic has not only given the college’s nursing students real-life experience, but the college has played an important role in battling the virus locally.
On Sunday, more than 400 people were vaccinated at the college by 38 nursing students and seven college staff, as CFK hosted the first mass vaccination event in the Keys. The college partnered with the local offices of the Florida Department of Health on the project.
With more than 200 students enrolled in the associate’s and bachelor’s degree nursing programs — the largest enrollment in CFK history — the college is positioned well to help in the vaccination effort.
Gueverra connected with the Medical Center at Ocean Reef during the December holiday break and arranged for nursing students to help give shots there. The partnership led to the Health Department working with the college for Sunday’s mass vaccination.
Sunday’s event went so seamless that the Health Department will give CFK 300 more doses it plans to administer this Sunday.
In addition to the challenge of being a mass vaccination site, Gueverra and CFK staff have been working to continue to educate students and keep college staff working and collecting paychecks while protecting both student and faculty health.
“Everyday there is a new challenge,” Gueverra said. “It’s a complicated set of times.”
Gueverra made the hard decision in August to have staff come back and work from their offices. Some staff, who may have medical conditions, have been allowed to continue working virtually, but he wants to make sure the faculty had adequate bandwidth and “access to equipment and technology” to educate the students, he said.
Some students are back on campus in smaller class settings and some are doing a hybrid of in-person and virtual, Gueverra said.
Gueverra began planning for the virtual classroom years ago when he authored the article “Preparing for the Virtual Classroom” in a publication by the World Future Society, he said. Gueverra called the article “his guide going into this.”
Gueverra has led CFK through many historic moments, including the construction of an Upper Keys campus and a name change to better describe the college’s ability to offer four-year degrees.
During his tenure, the college has made significant infrastructure improvements to be better prepared for hurricanes and better serve students.
Gueverra came to the United States from the small island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. His family operated a small dairy farm there. Gueverra’s mother taught his father to read and write using the daily newspaper, Reader’s Digest and the Bible, he said.
“To my mother and grandfather, education was important,” Gueverra said.
His mother instilled the same values in Gueverra, and he would pass a test that allowed him to go to high school, something not every child in his home country was allowed to do. Only those who passed the test could go to high school.
Gueverra grew up with an interest in both business and science, and acumen in chemistry, he said. Those seemingly different paths led to him coming to the United States for college. In Trinidad and Tobago, students either went to college for business or science.
Instead of college, Gueverra spent the next two years working on the family farm and working for the local water authority, where he met his future wife, Josephine.
Gueverra eventually decided to come to the United States, where he had three aunts living. He arrived on a “cold January day” in New York City, dressed in “short sleeves and brown suede shoes,” clearly ill prepared for cold Northeast winters.
He traveled further north to Boston, where one of his aunts lived, and he would eventually attend college.
Gueverra earned an associate in applied science degree from Newbury College, a bachelor of science degree from Providence College, and a master of business of administration and doctor of education degrees from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.
Before coming to the Keys, Gueverra served as the founding CEO for the first community college in the nation’s capital. He was recruited by the college to lead the effort as a result of his success as the provost and campus CEO for the Alexandria Campus of Northern Virginia Community College. Earlier, Gueverra was the dean for the School of Business and Public Service at the State University of New York at Canton. He directed activities that helped this former two-year technical college become a baccalaureate institution.
Moving to the Florida Keys in 2012 placed the Gueverras at roughly the half-way point between family in Trinidad and Tobago and their two daughters, Joy and JoAnne, who work in New York, and their son, Julius, who is stationed with the U.S. Navy on the USS New York. The ship is home-ported in Virginia.
The post at CFK also gave Gueverra the ability to work closely with students in a small campus environment.
Gueverra and his wife enjoy the rural life in their home on Big Pine Key. The couple enjoys planting and tending to their pigeon pea, mango, papaya and other fruit trees. The more-central location also allows Gueverra better access to all CFK’s satellite campuses, he said.