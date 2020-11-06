The Key West Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a special meeting Friday afternoon, Nov. 6, to discuss the continued employment of its new executive vice president, Scott Atwell.
Atwell, who was hired last January to take over for retiring Chamber executive director Virginia Panico, came under review recently by the Chamber executive board, which is a smaller offshoot from the full board of directors and which makes many of the decisions on Chamber operations. No one on the executive board would comment Thursday on what the issues of contention are.
“I can’t comment on that. I signed I confidentiality agreement,” said Chamber Executive Board member Mark Rossi when asked if the board was meeting about Atwell.
“The executive board did an annual review and asked him [Atwell] to resign. He declined,” said another Chamber member who asked not to be identified.
However, that member said there are two separate camps of philosophy within the Chamber; one that likes to hold its cards close to its chest and the other than believes in transparency while representing the local business community. Panico was famous over her 30-year tenure at the Chamber for ruling with an iron fist, letting people know when she was displeased and ignoring some reporters’ requests for comment on Chamber decisions and operations.
“Virginia ruled it like a monarchy. When she stepped down, there were folks there who wouldn’t let her go,” the member said. “But the Chamber has a very tunnel-like vision. The Chamber has become not transparent enough. They’ve lost their credibility.”
The Chamber’s full board is meeting from 2 to 3 p.m Friday. The agenda states the meeting is to discuss a vote of “no confidence” in Atwell made by the executive board. Atwell has a half-hour to make his case, then the smaller executive board will meet to discuss what, if any, action it wants to make about Atwell’s tenure.
Atwell’s 11 months as executive vice president coincided with the coronavirus that shut down the Key West business community, as well as voter approval of the cruise ship referendums. The Chamber campaigned against two of the three referenda because they were expected to negatively impact the local tourism industry.
“Under the circumstances, he’s done a great job. I don’t think they’ve given Scott a chance,” the Chamber member said, adding, “There’s a core group of old-timers there that didn’t want him to succeed.”