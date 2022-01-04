The Monroe County State Attorney's Office has chosen not to charge two Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies who were involved in a fight on Duval Street in Key West last month.
Prosecutors filed "memorandums of no action" in court against deputies Connor Scott Curry, 23, and Trevor Dawson Pike, 25, who were arrested on disorderly conduct and felony battery charges following a fight with two U.S. Navy sailors on Duval Street on Dec. 18.
"Defendant's actions were justified under the circumstances to defend himself as demonstrated by video evidence from a bystander witness which was offered to law enforcement, but was not viewed or collected prior to arrest," Assistant State Attorney Val Winter wrote of Pike.
"Defendant did not engage in any conduct which was criminal or unjustified as demonstrated by video evidence from a bystander witness which was offered to law enforcement, but was not viewed or collected prior to arrest," Winter wrote about Curry.
Prosecutors have also dropped charges against one of three sailors initially charged, Angel Low, according to prosecutors. Sailors James Black, who was hospitalized after the fight, and Jose Bejar Jr. still face criminal charges, according to prosecutors.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay defended the actions of his deputies and reinstated them to their duties after reading witness statements and reviewing a cellphone video of the fight that was released to a Tampa news station by tourists visiting Key West who witnessed the fight.
"A proper investigation was completed, and everything the sheriff said was 100% true," State Attorney Dennis Ward said Tuesday.
A complete version of this story will be in Wednesday's print and online editions of The Key West Citizen.