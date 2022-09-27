Updated Information

This story has been updated to reflect the candidate continuing her campaign, charges being dropped and removing outdated material.

The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has dropped the misdemeanor battery charges against both Kim Highsmith and her stepson Thomas Highsmith, who were arrested last week.

Assistant State Paul Vargo filed a “memorandum of no action” late Friday, Sept. 23, stating that “justice is not served with further prosecution.”

