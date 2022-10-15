Tickets remain available for the first Cheryl Cates Memorial Trust fundraiser, with proceeds helping Monroe County’s disadvantaged.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Key West Theatre, featuring silent and live auction items, including an original Wyland created exclusively for the event valued at more than $9,000, and more.
Cates, the late wife of County Commissioner Craig Cates, was known as a caring individual throughout her community. The Cheryl Cates Memorial Trust, administered by daughters Tammy Berard and Nicole Cates, follows in her footsteps aiding Monroe County families, with more than $45,000 in assistance to date.
“We try to fill in the gaps where help might not readily be available for families and individuals,” said Berard. “We are just trying to help meet the needs of our community, and with the impact of Hurricane Ian, that need has never been greater.”
In addition to jewelry and artwork, attendees may choose from luxury vacation opportunities across the country, including stays at Sunset Key, Hawk’s Cay and the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas.
For those unavailable to attend, bids will be accepted by proxy on the auction night by contacting Berard at 813-786-3345.
“My mother was a beloved member of our Keys community, reflected by the quality items gifted to her for this special night,” said Berard. “We invite the community to help us continue her legacy by attending our first event and leaving with something amazing for a fantastic cause.”