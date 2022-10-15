Tickets remain available for the first Cheryl Cates Memorial Trust fundraiser, with proceeds helping Monroe County’s disadvantaged.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Key West Theatre, featuring silent and live auction items, including an original Wyland created exclusively for the event valued at more than $9,000, and more.

wyland art

An original Wyland, valued at more than $9,000, is one of the many items available at Saturday’s Cheryl Cates Memorial Trust fundraiser at the Key West Theater.