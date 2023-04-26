Balcony

A balcony collapsed on April 15 at Brigid Place in Marathon, 1655 Overseas Highway. No injuries were reported, although broken concrete and railings littered the common walkway between the four buildings of the 16-unit apartment complex.

 Photo by Richard Tamborrino

The aftermath of the balcony collapse that occurred last week at Brigid Place in Marathon will not only affect the displaced 16 families for weeks, but also deeply impact St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon, the owner of the affordable housing complex.

As of the weekend, residents remained evacuated from their homes, without immediate word from the city or engineers when they may be able to return. A city inspection was scheduled for Monday, April 24, but there were no guarantees the inspection would pave the way for its reopening.