A balcony collapsed on April 15 at Brigid Place in Marathon, 1655 Overseas Highway. No injuries were reported, although broken concrete and railings littered the common walkway between the four buildings of the 16-unit apartment complex.
The aftermath of the balcony collapse that occurred last week at Brigid Place in Marathon will not only affect the displaced 16 families for weeks, but also deeply impact St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon, the owner of the affordable housing complex.
As of the weekend, residents remained evacuated from their homes, without immediate word from the city or engineers when they may be able to return. A city inspection was scheduled for Monday, April 24, but there were no guarantees the inspection would pave the way for its reopening.
Residents were evacuated April 15 and a structural engineer inspected the property the following day. It was determined the remaining three balconies would be shored up with steel poles.
City of Marathon Building Official Gerard Roussin said while this is a very heartbreaking situation, he remains committed to working through the proper protocols in the interest of safety. All residents are now temporarily in local hotels.
While no residents were hurt during the collapse, which Roussin admitted was “very fortunate considering a 35-40 foot piece of concrete fell in the middle of a beautiful Saturday afternoon”, their pain could continue for weeks. Residents are only allowed to return to their homes and retrieve belongings through a scheduled trip accompanied by rescue staff. Otherwise, they are at the mercy of the inspections and an “all-clear” engineering determination.
The Rev. Debra Maconaughey of St. Columba said the church is struggling to find solutions. “We have received financial support for accommodations from Kair and the Coldwell Banker Schmitt Charitable Foundation, which have directly paid for hotel nights and Publix gift cards. These funds are enough to house residents in local hotels through April 28,” she said. Coconut Cay Resort and Tropical Cottages in Marathon have “given us a huge break on their rates,” she added.
Kair’s contributions have come from their homelessness protection funds, earmarked specifically for emergency situations. “We also had a resident who works for Faro Blanco, which was nice enough to house him and his dog”, Maconaughey added.
The church purchased the property after Hurricane Irma because Maconaughey believed “what was really needed after Irma was workforce housing, and we began looking for property to support that.” But Maconaughey admits that maintaining the balance of affordability after repairs are complete could change, although that goes against the grain of the church’s original intent.
“Our biggest expense is insurance”, she said. “We pay $8,000 a month for that. With property taxes and the mortgage, on top of the repair expense, we’re going to have to raise a lot of money”. She added that perhaps an annual fundraiser to raise funds for insurance might be in the future.
But while reluctantly admitting this may be a “money pit” situation and at a loss for solutions, she emphasized that shuttering the complex is not a consideration.
Maconaughey reflected on the church’s purchase of Brigid Place in 2018. “We talked then about removing the balconies and replacing them with wooden decking. But the expense of refurbishing what we knew had to be done — brand new electric, plumbing, kitchens and a roof, at over $1 million in expense — was our first priority.” The balconies are not congregation areas, as it serves primarily as a fire egress.
It is unclear what additional structural concerns engineers will now discover. Roussin believes this building dates back to around 1960 but has not undergone an Existing Building Recertifications (EBR) inspection. One local contractor, who inspected the building in 2018, believes not enough repairs were conducted up to and after the purchase, so it’s possible the church and its residents will face a long, grueling process.
Maconaughey urged the residents to “have faith” in the final disposition and instead focus on the positive. “We are so thankful no one got hurt,” she said. “Our residents are a community of local workers employed by businesses like Fisherman’s Hospital, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and the Post Office. They need our support now more than ever.”