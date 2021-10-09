Several generations of the Sands and Butler families were at Key West City Hall as Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission proclaimed Mother Jerline Butler Day in honor of the 107-year-old matriarch, who was born in Key West in 1914. Mother Butler was unable to attend out of an abundance of caution because of the pandemic.
“Mother Jerline E. Sands Butler, daughter of Bahamian immigrants and one of our city’s most senior and most loved citizens, was born in Key West in the year 1914,” reads the proclamation.
“She married Robert Henry Butler in 1936 and they had six children, two of whom are deceased; 21 grandchildren, one deceased; 47 great-grandchildren, two deceased; and 38 great-great grandchildren, one deceased.”
The proclamation continued.
“Inspired by the example and the guidance of Mother Butler, four generations have grown to become members of the clergy, noted musicians, champion athletes and beloved educators attaining high standards in each of their chosen professions, improving their communities, and earning the respect and admiration of many by making the world a little better.”
Mother Butler remained a faithful member at St. Stephen AME Zion Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years, until its closing. She is now the eldest living Sands/Butler family member, and as such is the eldest surviving member of Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church’s founding families.
“I’ve known Mother Butler since I was in my single-digit years,” said Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who presented the proclamation to the family. “She is truly an icon and matriarch, not only to her family, but to the community as well.”
Bishop Derrick Anderson, of St. James First Missionary Baptist Church, said knowing Mother Butler is a blessing.
“One blessed thing is to walk into a room with this beautiful lady,” he said, “and get ready to sing a hymn, and she knows the words better than I do!”