In a city that receives 3 million tourism visitors per year, things are going to get a bit messy. The City of Key West is inviting locals to help keep a certain area of the city clean.
The Key West Ploggers is a volunteer group that has been going for years, picking up trash for an hour every Friday. Now, the city is starting the Adopt-a-Spot program. Much like the Adopt-a-Highway program many states have, Adopt-a-Spot will allow an individual or business to take responsibility for one area in the city and clean it periodically. The spots can be as small as a nearby pocket park or block.
The program is run by Marge Holtz, who became involved in city matters when she went through the city’s Ambassador program and volunteered during COVID-19. Adopt-a-Spot came out of responses in the city’s strategic plan that showed cleanliness is a concern for residents.
“Cleanliness continues to bubble to the top of the list,” Holtz said.
Holtz said the city spends an “extraordinary” amount of time and money trying to keep it clean.
“What we have now is a group of citizens and businesses that said ‘OK, we’re going to adopt a spot,’” Holtz said. “We give them a pick of what they want. We give them an agreement to sign, and they agree to pick it up at a set frequency.”
Those frequencies can be every week, every two weeks or every month. Cleaning includes sweeping or raking, picking up larger trash and cigarette butts and other small refuse, weeding garden areas as needed, doing minor repairs and reporting abandoned items. Holtz said cigarette butts are a particularly bad problem, since they take at least 15 years to disintegrate into microplastics, which are in themselves a devastating form of pollution.
Dorian Patton, an executive administrator to the city manager, said last Friday, the Ploggers picked up two and a half gallons of butts at Mallory Square. Holtz said the cigarettes are sent to a company that recycles them.
“People come to Key West and decide they’re going to smoke again,” Holtz said. She added that many people want to dispose of cigarette butts the right way, but there aren’t enough places to dispose of them in certain areas.
Mallory Square is constantly the No. 1 spot that needs to be cleaned, Holtz said, followed by Duval Street.
“We sweep it and wash it every day before 9, and you can go down there after 1 and you’d never know,” she said.
The White Street Pier is also a place in need of frequent cleaning.
The city will put up signs in the spots to show recognition to those keeping them clean. Holtz said recognition is a big deal for the program, and the city wants to make sure people get credit for their efforts. The work is not high-tech, she said, it’s done with a trash bag, bending over and picking things out of the mangroves.
“It’s not sexy, but it’s needed,” she said.
Patton said eventually the city will have an online map where citizens can see which spots are already adopted and which are open, and who cares for what spot.
Several entities have already signed up. A few individuals, a boat charter business, Keys Federal Bank and the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk are already participating. Patton said he does a spot that consists of a few blocks around his house.
“If everybody just did the area in front of their house, the whole city would be taken care of,” Patton said.
Asked if the litter problem in Key West has worsened at all over the years, Patton said it has not, litter has always been an issue in the city. The Adopt-a-Spot program will be a boost to cleanliness efforts, though, with the city’s Community Services Department currently short 22 workers.