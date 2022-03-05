Along with the flags of the United States, Florida, gay pride, POWs and others, a new flag is adorning the poles outside City Hall. The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine is there, in symbolic support of the country that is now under siege in the most wanton show of aggression in Europe since World War II.
On Thursday, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, along with some city commissioners, gathered with several dozen residents of the city who are originally from Ukraine. Some held the Ukrainian flag, others held signs reading “close the sky,” “help stop Russia,” and “Ukraine needs your help.” They sang their country’s national anthem and sounded off a chant, in Ukrainian, that translates to “Glory to Ukraine, death to enemies. Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes.” Passing cars honked and yelled in support, and the Ukrainians bonded and discussed the situation their relatives face in their homeland.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law are from Ukraine. He condemned the violence at the March 1 City Commission meeting, and in particular, said Russia’s bombing of the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site was “outrageous and so unjustified.” Kaufman said his father-in-law is a Holocaust survivor from Kyiv.
In attendance was a woman named Yevgenia, who sometimes goes by Jane. She grew up in the city Dnipr in east Ukraine.
“Every day my mom does Whatsapp, does video calls and they’re saying, in the smaller city where my family is from, they said only the airport is bombed and so far its quiet but they will be running out of food,” she said.
Her family’s main concern is the lack of supplies coming into the city. The relatives she has there are mostly not of fighting age. One set of younger relatives, a married couple, fled through Poland and are now in Germany. Jane said she moved to Key West about 25 years ago with her husband. They were attracted by the lifestyle, since her husband is a big Jimmy Buffett fan.
Another woman, named Svetlana, came to City Hall with her two young daughters Maria, who is a jiujitsu champion at Key West PAL gym, and Katia, both of whom helped to hold signs and a large flag. Her older son was in Ukraine, fighting with the Navy. She doesn’t know exactly where he is, since he isn’t allowed to tell her. She said her son’s wife and daughter were in a makeshift bunker underground, as news reports have emerged of Russia indiscriminately shelling residential areas.
Svetlana is originally from Chernivtsi, which is in southern Ukraine, not far from the border of Moldova. Like many of the other Ukrainians in attendance, she came to Key West for family reasons. Her mother has lived in Key West for 26 years and Svetlana came to support her mother as she ages. Svetlana’s been in the U.S. for three months.
Many of the Ukrainians in attendance said the show of support from the community was helpful in trying times. On the steps of City Hall, two men offered Mayor Johnston a Ukrainian flag and thanked her for the city’s help. The mayor replied that the city stands ready to offer any assistance it can to the Ukrainian community.
A man named Serge held a toddler as he described the situation he’s heard about in his home country. He said his immediate family was OK, but some friends were in the middle of the action, while some were waiting in basements and were fearful to go outside.
“Initially they [Russia] hoped that everything would just fold and nobody would resist, but now that they’ve felt resistance it’s just indiscriminate shelling,” he said. Serge came to Key West about 16 years ago, after his sister, Irina, came earlier.
Serge and Irina come from the city of Lviv, which so far has not seen the worst of the invasion due to its proximity to the border of Poland, a NATO member. Irina said she has a sister currently in Ukraine, who is part of an older generation less willing to move in the face of danger.
“They don’t want to hide. They’re just sitting at home, they don’t want to move. It’s very scary for them and they don’t want to accept (it),” she said.
Another man said a brewery in his home city has been converted into a site for making Molotov cocktails, which he said is the weapon of choice for many Ukrainians, since many don’t own guns.
In Irina’s opinion, Russia President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea prepared Ukraine for what was to come. She said there was not much military in the country at the time, but they began to prepare after that.
“If he were to invade eight years ago, we would be done,” she said.
She believes the Russian army was unprepared for how difficult the invasion would be.
“They’re asking for food. They’re not prepared because they thought it was going to take two days and they thought that we were going to support them and they got Molotov cocktails,” she said.
A man from Marathon named Roman said he grew up in the former Soviet country of Kazakhstan, but has Ukrainian ancestry and his wife is from Ukraine. He said he was speaking with his mother in Kazakhstan recently when she told him “you’re not my son” due to disagreements over the war.
He said his mother has fallen victim to propaganda that the war is due to American and Western aggression against Russia. Roman’s daughters were born in Key West, and he is particularly worried about the threat of nuclear weapons and Russia’s shelling of a nuclear power plant late Thursday.
“If something were to happen with this plant, kids in Key West will feel it,” he said.
As Russia has slowly advanced into Ukraine, mass protests have sprouted up in Russian cities in protest of the war, and some prominent Russians have spoken out against Putin’s actions. As Irina pointed out, some Russians were in attendance at City Hall to show support for their neighbors.